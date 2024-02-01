Newmark Welcomes Jonathan Firestone as Co-President of Global Debt & Structured Finance

Commercial real estate advisor, Newmark Group, Inc., has announced a significant addition to its leadership, appointing industry veteran Jonathan Firestone as the new Co-President, Global Debt & Structured Finance. Firestone, boasting 25 years of industry experience, is set to co-lead the debt platform with Jordan Roeschlaub, focusing on advancing Newmark's talent growth and unification strategy. His previous tenure at Eastdil Secured, where he served as Managing Director, saw him make substantial contributions to their debt, structured finance, and loan sale businesses.

A Career of Significant Transactions

Firestone's illustrious career is marked by executing financing and loan sale transactions valued at an impressive $175 billion. This vast experience and proven track record make him a strategic fit for Newmark's ambitious expansion plans. Newmark's CEO, Barry Gosin, stated that Firestone's expertise would significantly enhance their full-service platform and elevate client services.

Strengthening Newmark's Platforms

Chad Lavender, President of Capital Markets for North America at Newmark, emphasized that the debt and equity platforms under the new leadership would operate collaboratively, delivering comprehensive advice to clients. Doug Harmon, Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets, also lauded Firestone's institutional capabilities and anticipated his seamless integration with the team.

A Part of the Strategic Growth Plan

Firestone's appointment is aligned with Newmark's growth strategy, which includes the addition of industry professionals across various segments. Roeschlaub, his new co-lead, highlighted Firestone's reputation as a top debt advisor and his significant financing track record. Newmark aims to establish itself as the leading global Capital Markets firm by leveraging talent, technology, and market intelligence.

With approximately $2.7 billion in revenue for 2022 and a global footprint, Newmark is positioned to offer a comprehensive suite of services to clients in the commercial real estate sector. The appointment of Firestone is expected to enhance its competitive edge and further its global growth objectives.