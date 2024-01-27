Newgrange's Victory in San Pasqual Stakes and Its Implications for Global Horseracing

The historic San Pasqual Stakes has always been an essential stepping stone to the Santa Anita Handicap, colloquially known as the Big 'Cap. Yet, in this illustrious race's history, only eight horses have managed to conquer both the San Pasqual and the Big 'Cap. The most recent of these equine athletes to achieve this double feat was Express Train in 2022.

Global Competitions Impacting the Big 'Cap's Appeal

However, the Big 'Cap's allure has been waning, with the advent of more profitable races worldwide. Competitions such as the Saudi Cup, Dubai World Cup, and Pegasus World Cup have introduced substantially higher stakes, drawing the attention of significant players in the horseracing world.

Newgrange Emerges Victorious in the San Pasqual Stakes

Newgrange, steered by Victor Espinoza and coached by Philip D'Amato, clinched the latest victory at the $200,000 Grade II San Pasqual Stakes at Santa Anita. This win marked Espinoza's first stakes triumph of 2024. Despite Newgrange's fondness for Santa Anita, his team is contemplating a run at the Dubai race, which offers a purse that significantly outstrips the Big 'Cap.

San Pasqual's Implications for Newgrange

Co-owned by Rockingham Ranch, David Bernsen, and Little Red Feather Racing, Newgrange has already amassed earnings exceeding $1 million. His performance in the San Pasqual, where he led from the onset and vanquished 8-5 favorite Newgate, indicates a promising trajectory of success.

However, the Big 'Cap's dwindling purse to $400,000 and its status as a Grade I race may not hold as much appeal in comparison to the high-stakes international races. Top horses like National Treasure, the Pegasus World Cup victor, and White Abarrio, the Breeders' Cup Classic champion, are also setting their sights on these richer contests.