Newgrange Clinches Second Consecutive Win in San Pasqual Stakes

Victor Espinoza steered the horse Newgrange to a triumphant victory in the San Pasqual Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park on January 27. This marked the second consecutive win for Newgrange in this event, a testament to the strategic decision made by trainer Phil D'Amato to keep the horse at Santa Anita instead of sending him off to compete in the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) in Florida.

Decisive Victory for Newgrange

Newgrange secured his victory following a 2 1/4-length triumph in the San Antonio Stakes (G2) also held at Santa Anita Park on December 26. Pitted against six competitors, including two trained by heavyweight Bob Baffert, Newgrange was the second favorite, trailing behind Baffert's Newgate.

Espinoza, who rode Newgrange for the first time, adopted a lead-from-the-start strategy, managing to maintain the front position throughout the race and finishing with a one-length victory, echoing the horse's success the previous year under Juan Hernandez.

The Winning Strategy

Phil D'Amato took over the training of Newgrange and has since led the horse to clinch two San Pasquals, the San Antonio, and an allowance race. Initially campaigned by SF Racing and trained by Baffert, Newgrange made a name for himself with victories in the 2022 Sham (G3) and Southwest (G3) stakes. The horse was later acquired by David Bernsen, Gary Hartunian's Rockingham Ranch, and Little Red Feather Racing for $325,000 at the 2022 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky July Horses of Racing Age Sale.

A Prodigy of Violence

Newgrange is a progeny of the formidable sire Violence, who stands at Hill 'n' Dale Farms and commands an impressive 2024 stud fee of $40,000. The horse's recent victories have not only bolstered his racing record but also underlined the enduring influence of his lineage.

With this victory, trainer D'Amato and jockey Espinoza have once again demonstrated their prowess in the world of horse racing, while setting Newgrange up for future successes on the track.