Newgard Development Group Launches Sales for Short-term Rental Condo Tower

The Newgard Development Group, spearheaded by Harvey Hernandez, has officially kicked off the sales campaign for a brand-new 40-story condominium tower, Natiivo Fort Lauderdale, specifically engineered for the burgeoning short-term rental market. The tower, set to comprise 384 fully furnished residential units—from compact studios to spacious three-bedroom apartments—flaunts a price spectrum ranging from a modest $500,000 to an opulent $1.5 million.

Prime Location and Amenities

The project is strategically situated at 200 West Broward Boulevard, a location the Newgard Development Group acquired for $31.2 million from Kushner Companies and Aimco in December. Proximity to the city's Brightline station only adds to the site's appeal. The completion timeline stretches to 2028, but the expected total sellout value, soaring above $360 million, promises to make the wait worthwhile.

Harvey Hernandez, the visionary behind the initiative, anticipates the property will attract savvy investors aiming to capitalize on their assets via short-term rentals. The architectural brilliance of the project is credited to Miami-based Arquitectonica, while Pompano Beach-based IDDI has taken the reins of the interior design. The tower's proposed amenities—a pool, lounge, fitness center, spa, and a ground-floor restaurant—augment the allure of the venture.

Expansion into Short-Term Rental Market

Natiivo Fort Lauderdale is not a standalone project for the Newgard Development Group, but a part of its calculated expansion into the rapidly growing market for short-term rental condominiums. The company's portfolio already boasts similar ventures in Miami and Austin, and it intends to continue this trend in select Sun Belt markets.

A Broader Trend in South Florida

The project's launch coincides with a surge in real estate activity in Fort Lauderdale. The city recently made headlines with high-profile transactions like Lionel Messi's purchase of a waterfront mansion and the record-breaking sale of David MacNeil's estate. The increasing investments by other developers in short-term rental condo towers in South Florida indicate a wider trend in the region's real estate market.