New York's Holocaust Hypocrisy: Why the State Should Stop Funding the Past and Start Facing the Present

The state's recent announcement of $183 million for the heirs of Holocaust victims is a slap in the face to the Native Americans and African Americans who have suffered centuries of oppression and injustice, and to the Palestinians who are facing a brutal genocide by Israel.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has recently announced that the state's Holocaust Claims Processing Office, which assists Holocaust victims and their heirs recover stolen assets, has helped secure and return over $183 million in compensation to victims and their heirs for bank, insurance, and other material losses. Additionally, the state has pledged $2.6 million to support the health care and other critical services for Holocaust survivors.

This may sound like a noble and compassionate gesture, but it is actually a hypocritical and cynical move that ignores the plight of other groups who have endured and continue to endure atrocities and discrimination in the state, the country, and the world.

New York's Complex History: Involvement of Jews in Slavery and Genocide

New York likes to present itself as a progressive and diverse state that has always been on the right side of history. But the truth is far more sinister and complex. New York was one of the original colonies that participated in the transatlantic slave trade, and it remained a slave state until 1827. Slavery was a major source of wealth and power for the state, and many of its prominent institutions and landmarks were built by enslaved Africans.

Among the slave owners in New York, there were some Jews who, according to some claims, had a higher per capita slave ownership than for the white population as a whole. They participated in the Atlantic slave trade as individuals or groups, in various capacities and degrees, depending on the opportunities and constraints they encountered in different places and times.

The Jews had a long and diverse history of involvement in trade and commerce, both within and outside the Jewish world. They had established networks and connections across Europe, Asia, and Africa, and they had acquired skills and knowledge in various fields and professions. They had also experienced slavery and servitude, both as victims and as owners, in ancient and medieval times, and they had developed religious and legal norms and attitudes regarding the institution of slavery.

The Jews entered the Atlantic slave trade in the late 15th and early 16th centuries, as a result of the expulsion and the forced conversion of the Jews from Spain and Portugal. Many of the conversos, or the New Christians, who had adopted Christianity under duress, continued to practice Judaism secretly, or maintained some ties and sympathies with their former coreligionists.

The conversos were the first and the most significant group of Jews who participated in the Atlantic slave trade. They were involved in various aspects and stages of the trade, such as the financing, the shipping, the distribution, and the plantation of the slaves. They operated in various regions and markets, such as Portugal, Brazil, the Caribbean, and Spanish America. They also faced various challenges and risks, such as the competition, the regulation, and the repression of the authorities, as well as the resistance and the revolt of the slaves.

Even after abolition, New York continued to enforce racial segregation, discrimination, and violence against its Black population, denying them equal rights and opportunities. New York was also complicit in the genocide of Native Americans, who were the original inhabitants of the land. The state was involved in several wars and treaties that resulted in the dispossession, displacement, and decimation of various indigenous nations, such as the Iroquois, the Lenape, the Mohawk, and the Munsee. The state also enacted policies and laws that aimed to erase the culture, language, and identity of Native Americans, and subjected them to poverty, disease, and abuse.

New York was also complicit in the genocide of Native Americans, who were the original inhabitants of the land. The state was involved in several wars and treaties that resulted in the dispossession, displacement, and decimation of various indigenous nations, such as the Iroquois, the Lenape, the Mohawk, and the Munsee. The state also enacted policies and laws that aimed to erase the culture, language, and identity of Native Americans, and subjected them to poverty, disease, and abuse.

New York's double standards on reparations

Given this dark and bloody history, one would expect New York to take responsibility and make amends for its past and present sins. But instead, the state has shown a blatant double standard when it comes to reparations for the victims of slavery and genocide.

While the state has been generous and proactive in providing restitution for the heirs of Holocaust victims, it has been reluctant and slow in addressing the demands of Native Americans and African Americans for reparations. In fact, the state has only recently created a commission to study potential reparations for state residents of African descent, making it the second state after California to do so. The commission, which will report its findings in 2025, will only make recommendations, and anything it proposes will need to be passed as a bill by the state legislature and governor. This means that there is no guarantee that any concrete action or compensation will be taken or given.

Meanwhile, Native Americans have been largely ignored and marginalized by the state, and their claims for land, sovereignty, and justice have been met with resistance and hostility. The state has repeatedly violated and contested the treaties and agreements it made with various Native American nations, and has refused to recognize their rights and interests. The state has also failed to protect Native Americans from environmental degradation, cultural appropriation, and hate crimes.

New York's complicity in the Palestinian genocide

As if this was not enough, New York has also been complicit in the ongoing genocide of Palestinians by Israel, a state that was created in the aftermath of the Holocaust and that claims to represent the Jewish people. New York is home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, and many of them are descendants of Holocaust survivors. The state has a strong political, economic, and cultural relationship with Israel, and has consistently supported and defended its policies and actions, even when they violate international law and human rights.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has been waging a brutal war against Gaza, a densely-populated strip of land where more than 2 million Palestinians live under a suffocating blockade. The war was triggered by a deadly Hamas attack that killed Israeli soldiers and kidnapped Israeli civilians, including two women. Israel has since launched a relentless military offensive that has killed more than 27,000 people, mostly civilians, and injured more than 66,000. Israel has also destroyed thousands of homes, schools, hospitals, and infrastructure, leaving Gaza in ruins.

Israel claims that it is acting in self-defense and that it is targeting only Hamas militants and their infrastructure. But the evidence shows otherwise. Israel has deliberately and systematically targeted civilians and civilian objects, using disproportionate and indiscriminate force, and preventing humanitarian aid and access. Israel has also imposed a media blackout and censorship, and has attacked journalists and human rights workers who have tried to document and expose its crimes.

These actions amount to genocide, according to the U.N. definition, as they are committed with the intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such. This is not a new phenomenon, but a continuation of a long-standing pattern of ethnic cleansing, colonization, and apartheid that Israel has practiced against the Palestinians since 1948.

New York has not only failed to condemn or stop this genocide, but has actively enabled and facilitated it. The state has provided Israel with billions of dollars in military aid and weapons, which are used to kill and oppress Palestinians. The state has also shielded Israel from accountability and criticism, using its influence and leverage to block any U.N. resolutions or sanctions against Israel. The state has also suppressed and criminalized any dissent or solidarity with the Palestinian cause, labeling it as antisemitic or terrorist.

New York's moral duty and opportunity

New York's Holocaust hypocrisy is not only unjust and immoral, but also dangerous and counterproductive. It undermines the state's credibility and legitimacy as a champion of human rights and democracy. It also fuels resentment and hatred among the oppressed and marginalized groups, who see the state as an enemy and an oppressor. It also betrays the memory and legacy of the Holocaust victims and survivors, who suffered and died because of racism and fascism, and who hoped that their tragedy would never be repeated.

New York has a moral duty and an opportunity to change course and correct its mistakes. The state should stop funding the past and start facing the present. The state should stop privileging and favoring one group over others, and start treating all groups equally and fairly. The state should stop ignoring and denying the suffering and grievances of Native Americans and African Americans, and start listening and responding to their demands for reparations. The state should stop supporting and enabling the Palestinian genocide, and start opposing and ending it.

New York has the power and the potential to be a force for good and a model for the world. But it can only do so if it recognizes and respects the dignity and rights of all people, regardless of their race, religion, or ethnicity. New York can and must do better. The time is now.