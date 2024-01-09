New Yorkers Urged to Prepare as Severe Winter Storm Approaches

As New York braces for a severe winter storm, residents are being strongly advised to take necessary precautions. The New York State Electric and Gas Corporation (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) are pre-staging approximately 1,300 line workers and 200 tree crews across the state, in anticipation of strong wind gusts, rain, and snow. The storm, expected to bring gusts potentially reaching 60 mph, has led to a call for residents to stay informed and prepare for the possibility of service interruptions.

Preparations and Warnings in Place

The New York City Emergency Management Department has issued a Travel Advisory for the evening of Tuesday, January 9 into Wednesday morning, January 10, 2024. A citywide Flood Watch is in effect, with heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding expected. The forecast calls for citywide rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches, with winds of 20 to 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. The NYC Emergency Management Commissioner has urged all New Yorkers to take the storm seriously and to take necessary precautions.

City Agencies Mobilized

Various city agencies are fully mobilized and working in close coordination to ensure a robust and effective response. The New York City Department of Buildings urges builders, contractors, crane operators, and property owners to secure their sites. The Department of Sanitation will be checking and servicing hundreds of catch basins citywide with equipment ready to assist in tree-related incidents. The Department of Parks and Recreation is on alert to monitor tree conditions and ready to activate the Downed Tree Taskforce.

Essential Preparations for Residents

Essential preparations for residents include a battery-powered radio or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay informed about emergency updates. Stocking up on food supplies for 7 to 10 days is recommended, with a focus on high-energy items like dried fruit or candy, and those that do not require cooking or refrigeration. It is also important to have an ample supply of bottled water, calculated at one gallon per person per day for the duration of the storm. Additionally, households should have a one-week supply of essential medications and baby necessities. For safety, it’s crucial to have a fire extinguisher and a smoke detector, and to regularly check that they are functioning correctly.