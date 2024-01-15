New Yorker Named God Sues Credit Agency: The Power of Unusual Names

In an unusual legal case that has captured attention, a New Yorker named God has filed a lawsuit against a credit agency. The credit agency, which remains unnamed, refused to issue God Gazarov a credit report. Their justification? His first name, God, was deemed illegitimate.

Gazarov's Russian Roots

Born in Russia, Gazarov now resides in Brooklyn, New York. His first name is not a whimsical choice by his parents, but a tribute to his grandfather. In his home country, the name God is not an oddity but rather a name one might come across more frequently than in the United States. Although the name might raise eyebrows in the West, for Gazarov, it's a piece of his heritage and a connection to his roots.

Credit Institutions and Unusual Names

This incident brings to light an interesting issue – how do credit institutions and other bureaucratic entities handle unique or non-traditional names? Gazarov's case suggests that there's a systemic issue with how these entities perceive and process such names. The implications of this can range from minor inconveniences to significant barriers, especially for individuals seeking credit or other services.

The Power of a Name

The case of God Gazarov is not just about a dispute with a credit agency. It's about the power of a name, the cultural significance it carries, and how a system can disregard this personal aspect of an individual's identity. The incident also sparks humor, reminding one of Joan Osborne's song 'One of Us', which poses the question, 'What if God was one of us?' In Gazarov's case, he certainly is, and he's demanding his rights from a credit agency.