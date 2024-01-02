New York Times’ Space Calendar: Guiding Stargazers Through 2024

As we step into 2024, The New York Times continues its tradition of providing a dynamic space calendar. Launched in 2017, this handy guide outlines notable astronomical and spaceflight events, receiving regular updates to keep its global readership informed. Bookmarking the calendar webpage or subscribing to its interactive feed allows users to integrate these events into their personal digital calendars, transforming the cosmos into a personal journey.

Stellar Beginnings

Starting the year with a cosmic spectacle, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible for most of the evening, while Uranus and Neptune will require optical aid to spot. Mercury, Venus, and Mars form a celestial congregation in the morning sky, with Mercury and Mars reaching a close conjunction. The potential presence of binocular comets adds to the thrill, making 2024 off to a stellar start. The calendar also provides detailed information about the positions of Saturn, its moons, and its rings throughout January, as well as Neptune’s location and visibility, and Jupiter’s position, distance from Earth, and the transits and occultations of its moons.

Quadrantid Meteor Shower and Other Cosmic Highlights

The Quadrantid meteor shower is one of the first notable events of the year, peaking on January 3-4. Other significant astronomical events for 2024 include the Little Beehive Cluster, Earth’s perihelion, and conjunctions of the Moon with Venus, Mercury, Mars, Saturn, and Jupiter. The calendar also flags the opposition of Asteroid 354 Eleonora. Additionally, stargazers can look forward to the Messier Marathon in March, a lunar occultation of Venus in April, a total solar eclipse in North America in April, and the Lyrids meteor shower in the same month.

Space Missions and Launches

The calendar isn’t just about celestial bodies and natural phenomena; it also highlights upcoming space missions. Among these, the United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket will carry the Peregrine lander, marking the rocket’s first flight. Axiom Space’s Ax-3 flight will host astronauts from countries with little spaceflight experience, broadening the horizons of international cooperation in space. Japan’s Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) and Intuitive Machines’ IM-1 mission aim to reach the lunar South Pole. The H3 rocket by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is set for a second launch attempt after a failed attempt in March 2023. Lastly, the NASA-ISRO SAR Mission, a joint Earth-monitoring project between the American and Indian space agencies, is set to launch this year, using synthetic aperture radar to study Earth’s land and ice-covered surfaces.

As we navigate through 2024, The New York Times’ space calendar will remain a trustworthy guide to the cosmos, bringing the universe a little closer to its audience.

