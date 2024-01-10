en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

New York State Warms the Winter with HEAP’s Heating Assistance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
New York State Warms the Winter with HEAP’s Heating Assistance

In the midst of winter’s icy grip, New York State is stepping up to provide financial relief to residents struggling to keep their homes warm. The state’s Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is now accepting applications, offering various forms of aid to those in need.

Financial Aid for Essential Heating Equipment

At the core of HEAP’s assistance is a program offering up to $8,000 to eligible homeowners for the repair or replacement of essential heating equipment. This includes furnaces, boilers, and other direct heating devices that serve as the primary heating source in homes. However, obtaining this aid isn’t as simple as filling out a form. Homeowners must meet certain income requirements, and an eligibility interview with HEAP Local District Contacts is mandatory.

Assistance for Heating Fuel Costs

Beyond equipment, HEAP also provides aid to offset the cost of heating fuel. Low- and middle-income residents, as well as seniors, can apply for up to $976 in assistance. This aid is a lifeline for many, allowing them to stay warm without breaking the bank.

Emergency Benefit for Urgent Heating Assistance

Recognizing the urgent need for heating assistance during the colder months, New York State opened applications for the 2023-2024 Emergency benefit on January 2, 2024. This benefit, provided once per season, offers further support for those in urgent need of heating assistance.

In summary, New York State’s HEAP program is a beacon of hope for those struggling with heating costs. By offering financial aid for both heating equipment repairs and fuel costs, as well as an Emergency benefit, the state is ensuring that no resident will be left in the cold this winter.

0
Society United States Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
7 mins ago
Navigating 2024: New Year Resolutions, Governor's Vision, and Facial Recognition
As the year ushers in, resolutions to declutter homes become a common theme among many. Lois Volta, a well-known organizing guru, shares insightful tips on how to effectively declutter and reap the psychological benefits of a tidier environment. More importantly, as we navigate our way into 2024, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy outlines his annual
Navigating 2024: New Year Resolutions, Governor's Vision, and Facial Recognition
Selena Gomez Announces Social Media Break, Stresses on Focusing on 'What Really Matters'
1 hour ago
Selena Gomez Announces Social Media Break, Stresses on Focusing on 'What Really Matters'
Chelcee Grimes on 'Dating in the Public Eye' and a Hinted New Relationship
1 hour ago
Chelcee Grimes on 'Dating in the Public Eye' and a Hinted New Relationship
UK High Streets in Decline: Can Pop-Up Shops Revive the Ghost Towns?
10 mins ago
UK High Streets in Decline: Can Pop-Up Shops Revive the Ghost Towns?
Prince Andrew on 'Low Ebb', Socially Outcast Following New Epstein Documents
39 mins ago
Prince Andrew on 'Low Ebb', Socially Outcast Following New Epstein Documents
Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: A Global Tribute to Legacy and Social Justice
54 mins ago
Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: A Global Tribute to Legacy and Social Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
Pennington County GOP Urges Governor Noem to Fill Legislative Vacancies
1 min
Pennington County GOP Urges Governor Noem to Fill Legislative Vacancies
Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora Seeks Interim Bail Citing Health Concerns
2 mins
Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora Seeks Interim Bail Citing Health Concerns
Baltimore Approves Bonus Program to Tackle EMS Staffing Crisis
2 mins
Baltimore Approves Bonus Program to Tackle EMS Staffing Crisis
ViiV Healthcare Submits New Drug Submission for PrEP to Health Canada
5 mins
ViiV Healthcare Submits New Drug Submission for PrEP to Health Canada
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Controversy Over Delayed Health Disclosure
5 mins
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Controversy Over Delayed Health Disclosure
Genetic Testing Sheds Light on Ovarian Cancer: BRCA1/2 Gene Mutations Study
6 mins
Genetic Testing Sheds Light on Ovarian Cancer: BRCA1/2 Gene Mutations Study
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Discloses Secret Prostate Cancer Treatment
6 mins
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Discloses Secret Prostate Cancer Treatment
Cameron Heyward Responds to Speculations on Coach Tomlin's Future: Focus is on AFC Wild Card Game
6 mins
Cameron Heyward Responds to Speculations on Coach Tomlin's Future: Focus is on AFC Wild Card Game
EU Withdraws 'Hot Chip Challenge' Over Health Concerns
6 mins
EU Withdraws 'Hot Chip Challenge' Over Health Concerns
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app