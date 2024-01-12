en English
New York State Ranks Fifth in WalletHub’s Best States for Raising a Family Study

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:57 pm EST
New York State Ranks Fifth in WalletHub's Best States for Raising a Family Study

New York State has been ranked as the fifth-best state for raising a family in the United States, according to a comprehensive study released by WalletHub. The study evaluated all 50 states using a broad range of metrics, the results of which were compiled into a final ranking. The metrics were graded on a 100-point scale, from which an average was calculated to determine each state’s overall performance.

Methodology Behind the Ranking

The WalletHub study analyzed 50 key indicators spread across five dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socioeconomics. This comprehensive approach ensured that the study captured a holistic view of the factors that contribute to a state’s suitability for raising a family.

New York’s Standout Performance

In the study, New York particularly excelled in three categories: socioeconomics, health and safety, and education and child care. This strong performance in critical areas significantly contributed to its high ranking. Moreover, the state ranked first when it came to attractions for family outings, a sub-category under the family fun dimension. It indicates that New York provides a vibrant and diverse environment for families to thrive and enjoy.

Top States for Families

The study found that Massachusetts was the top state for families, followed by North Dakota, Minnesota, and Nebraska in the second, third, and fourth positions, respectively. These states, along with New York, showcased exemplary performances across the study’s various dimensions, making them highly favorable locations for raising a family.

In conclusion, the rankings provide insightful data for families considering where to settle in the United States. The evidence demonstrates that some states, including New York, offer a more conducive environment for family growth and development than others. However, every state has unique strengths and opportunities that can contribute to a family’s quality of life.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

