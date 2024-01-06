New York State Opens Registration for 2024 Summer Camps Program

With the onset of warmer months, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has opened the curtains for the 2024 Summer Camps program. A beacon of environmental education for children aged 11-17, the program has been unfurling its green banner for 77 years, immersing young minds in a week-long, sleepaway summer camp experience filled with conservation education, outdoor sporting activities, and lessons in natural sciences. Registration for this much-anticipated program will commence at 1 p.m. on March 24.

Act Fast for a Spot in the Summer Camps Program

Guardians and parents are encouraged to mark their calendars and prepare for the registration window, as spots in this coveted program are known to fill up swiftly. The online registration process will allow guardians to register youth for the camp, manage their accounts, and navigate through the necessary forms and waivers. With the registration opening just around the corner, the Department of Environmental Conservation urges prompt action.

More Than a Camp – An Educational Odyssey

Unlike conventional summer camps, the Summer Camps program offers more than just fun and games. At the heart of the program lies a commitment to instilling a sense of environmental responsibility and appreciation among the campers. The program achieves this through an eclectic mix of activities and educational opportunities tailored to spark curiosity and engage the campers in meaningful ways.

Variety of Camps, Variety of Experiences

The state provides various camps, including those at Camp Colby, Camp DeBruce, Camp Rushford, and Camp Pack Forest, each offering unique experiences and activities. Whether it’s learning about wildlife, engaging in outdoor sports, or partaking in hands-on conservation projects, each camp promises a singularly enriching experience that goes beyond the traditional confines of a summer camp. For additional information and announcements for the 2024 season, parents and guardians are directed to the program’s webpage.

