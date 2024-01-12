en English
New York State Braces for Significant Winter Storm: Emergency Services Mobilized

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:02 pm EST
New York State braces itself for a significant lake effect winter storm, anticipated to impact Western New York and potentially the North Country. A State of Emergency has been declared, and various state departments are coordinating to tackle the impending weather event. The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is keeping a close watch on the situation, ready to open the State’s Emergency Operations Center when required.

Emergency Services on Alert

The Division of Military and Naval Affairs is mobilizing New York National Guard personnel and vehicles for assistance in the affected region. The Department of Transportation is putting operators, supervisors, and equipment on standby for round-the-clock operations and cleanup, deploying additional resources to Western New York. The Thruway Authority is reallocating staff and snow fighting equipment, and recommends the use of its mobile app for traffic updates.

Preparations for Power Outages

Utility companies have approximately 11,000 workers ready for response and restoration efforts, with the Department of Public Service supervising their activities. The State Police have prepared their fleet of specialized vehicles and equipment for any necessary interventions. The Department of Environmental Conservation is coordinating asset deployment, monitoring coastal erosion, and issuing safety reminders for snow disposal and outdoor activities.

Protecting Public Spaces and Travel

State Parks personnel are preparing for storm response and repositioning sandbags to protect coastal parks. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is imposing a ban on certain vehicles on bridges and gearing up crews for a swift response. The Port Authority is issuing travel alerts and updates for its facilities. Overall, New York State is taking robust measures to ensure readiness and safety in the face of the anticipated winter storm.

United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

