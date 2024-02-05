New York Salon Agrees to Settlement Over ADA Violation Allegations

In a significant development, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has brokered a settlement with Le Petit Nails & Spa, a popular salon based in Amherst, New York. The settlement comes in response to a complaint alleging that the salon violated the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA) by denying service to a person with a service dog.

Discrimination Allegations

The complaint was instigated by a U.S. Marine Corps veteran suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety. The veteran, who relies on a service dog, recounted being refused entry to the salon for a pedicure along with his wife. This incident reportedly left him feeling 'isolated and invalidated'.

Terms of the Settlement

As part of the settlement, Le Petit Nails & Spa has agreed to several conditions. These include a prohibition against discrimination on the basis of disability, the mandatory posting of signs welcoming service animals, the adoption of a non-discrimination policy, and a commitment to provide services to people with disabilities who use service animals. Additionally, the salon will make a payment of $1,000 to the complainant.

A Landmark Settlement

This case marks the first such settlement in the Western District of New York, and the sixth overall with a nail salon through the DOJ's U.S. Attorney Program for ADA Enforcement. It serves as a reminder of the importance of equal access and non-discrimination in all areas of public life, including the beauty industry.