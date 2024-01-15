New York Receives $15M Federal Grant to Boost EV Charging Infrastructure

On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State has been awarded a $15 million Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. This funding, facilitated by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is designed to enhance the state’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. Targeting small- to medium-sized cities, state parks, and tourist destinations, the grant will bolster access to clean transportation, supporting New York’s ambitious climate goals.

Aligning with Climate Leadership

The initiative is in line with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which mandates an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and the transition to zero-emission passenger vehicles by 2035. This grant, which was applied for by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) in June 2023, will fund Direct Current Fast Chargers (DCFC) and Level 2 chargers, enhancing the state’s charging infrastructure.

Strategic Placement and Clean Energy

NYSERDA will soon launch competitive solicitations for projects that align with the grant’s goals. A key focus will be the strategic placement of EV chargers to minimize the need for electric grid upgrades and to improve charging options. The funding forms part of the $2.5 billion over five years provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the deployment of EV charging and alternative fuel infrastructure.

Support from Key Figures

Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, Representative Paul Tonko, and state officials have expressed their support for the investment. This initiative complements New York’s $2.7 billion investment in zero-emission vehicles and regulations aimed at achieving a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040. The funding represents a significant stride towards sustainable transportation and a cleaner, less carbon-intensive future.

The Biden administration’s broader plan aims to establish a national network of 500,000 publicly available chargers by 2030, reflecting the nation’s commitment to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. This plan also seeks to create jobs in charger manufacturing, installation, and maintenance, thereby stimulating economic activity and driving sustainable growth.