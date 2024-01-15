en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

New York Receives $15M Federal Grant to Boost EV Charging Infrastructure

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
New York Receives $15M Federal Grant to Boost EV Charging Infrastructure

On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that New York State has been awarded a $15 million Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. This funding, facilitated by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is designed to enhance the state’s electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. Targeting small- to medium-sized cities, state parks, and tourist destinations, the grant will bolster access to clean transportation, supporting New York’s ambitious climate goals.

Aligning with Climate Leadership

The initiative is in line with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which mandates an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and the transition to zero-emission passenger vehicles by 2035. This grant, which was applied for by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) in June 2023, will fund Direct Current Fast Chargers (DCFC) and Level 2 chargers, enhancing the state’s charging infrastructure.

Strategic Placement and Clean Energy

NYSERDA will soon launch competitive solicitations for projects that align with the grant’s goals. A key focus will be the strategic placement of EV chargers to minimize the need for electric grid upgrades and to improve charging options. The funding forms part of the $2.5 billion over five years provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for the deployment of EV charging and alternative fuel infrastructure.

Support from Key Figures

Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, Representative Paul Tonko, and state officials have expressed their support for the investment. This initiative complements New York’s $2.7 billion investment in zero-emission vehicles and regulations aimed at achieving a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040. The funding represents a significant stride towards sustainable transportation and a cleaner, less carbon-intensive future.

The Biden administration’s broader plan aims to establish a national network of 500,000 publicly available chargers by 2030, reflecting the nation’s commitment to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles. This plan also seeks to create jobs in charger manufacturing, installation, and maintenance, thereby stimulating economic activity and driving sustainable growth.

0
Energy United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
2 mins ago
Canada's Grid Issues Alert, Urges Immediate Electricity Reduction Amid Extreme Cold
On January 14, 2024, the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) issued a stark warning to residents of Alberta, Canada. A grid alert was declared due to a lethal combination of extreme cold temperatures, limited electricity imports, and skyrocketing demand for power. Albertans were urged to minimize their electricity consumption to only the most essential needs.
Canada's Grid Issues Alert, Urges Immediate Electricity Reduction Amid Extreme Cold
Canada's Green Energy Pivot Amidst Grid Challenges and Climate Concerns
1 hour ago
Canada's Green Energy Pivot Amidst Grid Challenges and Climate Concerns
Global Fuel Pump Prices Soar: A Wake-up Call for Sustainable Energy
1 hour ago
Global Fuel Pump Prices Soar: A Wake-up Call for Sustainable Energy
Singapore's Marine Fuel Sector Sees Strategic Shifts: Equatorial Retains Lead, Sinopec Surges
13 mins ago
Singapore's Marine Fuel Sector Sees Strategic Shifts: Equatorial Retains Lead, Sinopec Surges
Orbiting Solar Reflectors: A Promising Link Between Space and Energy Sectors
38 mins ago
Orbiting Solar Reflectors: A Promising Link Between Space and Energy Sectors
Dangote Refinery Commences Production: A Turning Point for Nigeria's Economy
1 hour ago
Dangote Refinery Commences Production: A Turning Point for Nigeria's Economy
Latest Headlines
World News
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
17 seconds
Dora Wai to Assume Role as Secretary General of Legislative Council Secretariat
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
18 seconds
Canada's Housing Debate Intensifies Amid Plans to Fast-Track Housing Projects
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
49 seconds
Declining Support for Liberals: A Deep Dive into Canadian Politics
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
50 seconds
Bucks Clinch Victory Over Kings in Thrilling Overtime Game
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
53 seconds
Midi Libre's New Podcast 'Graine De Champions' Spotlights Occitanie Athletes Ahead of Paris Olympics
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
57 seconds
Hobart Hurricanes Employees in Controversy Over Road Rule Violation Caught on Dashcam
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers' Convincing Victory Over Gombe United
1 min
Godwin Obaje Scores Double in Rangers' Convincing Victory Over Gombe United
Taiwanese Chip Magnate Calls for Vigilance Amid Potential Threat from China
1 min
Taiwanese Chip Magnate Calls for Vigilance Amid Potential Threat from China
Detroit Lions Break Playoff Drought with Victory over Rams
1 min
Detroit Lions Break Playoff Drought with Victory over Rams
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
13 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app