New York Proposes Extension of PTET Election Deadline for Businesses

A recent legislative proposal in New York, introduced by Assemblymember Amy Paulin (D), seeks to extend the deadline for businesses to opt into the state’s pass-through entity tax (PTET) to bypass the federal $10,000 deduction limit on state and local taxes (SALT). The move, encapsulated in the bill designated A8451, aims to push the election deadline from March 15 to September 15 for tax years commencing from January 2024.

Implications and Intent of the Proposed Bill

The bill’s primary intent is to accord businesses additional time to gauge the benefits of opting into the PTET, a provision that allows businesses to pay state taxes at the entity level, as opposed to the individual level. This strategic shift effectively skirts the SALT deduction cap, potentially lessening federal tax liability for business owners.

The proposed extension also seeks to integrate businesses established post-March 15 within the election period. By lengthening the deadline, businesses are granted a more extensive window to ascertain the influence of the election on their tax obligations and thus make a more informed decision.

Paulin’s Advocacy for Business Needs

Diane Gurden, a spokesperson for Paulin, emphasized the alignment of the extended timing with the needs of businesses assessing the implications of the PTET election. According to Gurden, the proposed changes in the bill intend to offer businesses more time to take advantage of New York’s workaround for the federal deduction limit on state and local taxes.

IRS and the Partial Exclusion for Gain

Meanwhile, the IRS has issued a private letter ruling on Section 1202, which pertains to the partial exclusion for gain from certain small business stock. The ruling’s content ties directly to the topic of ‘New York pass-through entity tax extension’, further illuminating the complex dance between federal and state tax regulations.