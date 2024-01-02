New York Pledges Over $46 Million to Support Affordable Homeownership

In a landmark move, New York is set to allocate over $46 million in grants that will impact 1,400 households positively. The primary aim is to support affordable homeownership and home maintenance for families with low and moderate income. The grants will assist these families in making essential repairs or safety upgrades, replacing manufactured homes, and providing first-time home buyers with down payment assistance. The funding for these grants comes from various State and federally-funded programs, each of which accepts applications during an annual competitive funding round.

Accessible Homes for All

The Access to Home program stands as a testament to New York’s commitment to its citizens. The program offers financial aid to modify homes for low- and moderate-income individuals with disabilities. This aid ensures that they can live safely and comfortably. The Access to Home for Heroes program mirrors this commitment to the veterans, focusing specifically on those with disabilities. Meanwhile, the Access to Home for Medicaid program targets Medicaid-eligible individuals with disabilities.

A New Lease of Life for Homes

The Mobile and Manufactured Home Replacement program is another initiative set to change lives. This program assists homeowners in replacing dilapidated mobile or manufactured homes with new ones. The RESTORE program, on the other hand, provides emergency aid for senior citizen homeowners, addressing code violations and helping them remain independent.

Guarding Against Fraud

To ensure the grants reach the intended beneficiaries, the New York State Homeowner Assistance Fund (NYS HAF) has set up a call center to assist with applications. The official website of NYS HAF also provides contact information to report suspected fraudulent activity and issues stern warnings against scams.