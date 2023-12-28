en English
New York Mayor Announces Measures to Regulate Influx of Immigrants

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:58 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:45 am EST
In a significant move, New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, has announced new measures to regulate the influx of immigrants arriving by charter buses from other states. The new policy, encapsulated in an executive order, requires these buses to notify the city 32 hours in advance of their arrival. However, the arrivals are restricted to weekdays between 8:30 am and 12 pm local time, and the buses must drop off passengers at a designated location unless otherwise directed by the city’s Office of Emergency Management.

Addressing the Fiscal Crisis

According to Adams, the arrival of more than 150,000 immigrants since April 2022 has resulted in a fiscal crisis for the city. The cost of providing services to these newcomers is expected to reach a staggering $12 billion by mid-2025. Amid these fiscal concerns, Adams has criticized the federal government for not providing the needed financial aid.

Political Chess with Immigrants

The executive order comes at a time when Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, has been accused of using immigrants as political pawns, sending buses filled with immigrants to cities with Democratic mayors, including New York. In response, the mayors of other cities, such as Chicago and Denver, have also imposed similar regulations.

Upcoming Challenges

The announcement coincides with the impending arrival of a new migrant caravan heading towards the southern border of the U.S. As the nation grapples with these immigration challenges, U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, has traveled to Mexico to address the issue of irregular migration with Mexican President, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

 

 

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

