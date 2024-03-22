New York Man Battles for Return of Seized Beloved Alligator, Albert: Public Outcry Ignites

In a surprising turn of events, Tony Cavallaro's alligator, Albert, has become the center of a heated dispute in upstate New York. Seized by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) due to licensing issues and public safety concerns, Albert's removal has sparked a massive outcry, leading to a petition with over 128,000 signatures demanding his return. Cavallaro, who has shared his home with Albert for more than three decades, insists that the alligator is a gentle giant and poses no threat to the public.

Unexpected Conflict

The dispute began when DEC officers, armed with a warrant, removed Albert from Cavallaro's home in Hamburg, citing the owner's expired license and violations of rules for keeping dangerous animals. Despite Albert's blindness and spinal issues, the DEC deemed his presence a public safety concern. Cavallaro, however, disputes this characterization, highlighting Albert's peaceful nature and his role as an emotional support animal.

Community and Legal Battle

The community's response has been overwhelming, with neighbors and strangers alike rallying in support of Cavallaro and Albert. The creation of "Free Albert" merchandise and the swift growth of the online petition underscore the public's attachment to the alligator's story. Cavallaro has since enlisted legal help to challenge the DEC's decision, arguing that Albert's longstanding presence in his home and lack of aggression warrant a reconsideration of the case.

Broader Implications

The controversy surrounding Albert's seizure raises important questions about the regulation of exotic pets, public safety, and the emotional bonds between humans and animals. As Cavallaro awaits a resolution, the case highlights the complexities of balancing animal welfare with regulatory compliance, potentially setting a precedent for future disputes involving exotic pet ownership.