New York Irish Center to Honor Women of Ireland on St. Brigid's Day

The New York Irish Center has announced its plans to honor the Women of Ireland with a first-of-its-kind awards ceremony on the occasion of St. Brigid's Day. This invite-only event, named 'Women of Ireland - A New York Celebration,' will be held on Thursday, February 1, at 6:30 p.m. in Long Island City.

A Celebration of Irish Women

The awards will recognize the exceptional contributions of three prominent Irish women in New York in various fields. Corina Galvin, a key figure at American Express Global Business Travel, will be presented with the Community Leadership Award. Sinead Naughton, a well-known personality in the hospitality industry, will receive the Business Leadership Award. Fiona Walsh, a multi-talented artist known for her work in music, acting, comedy, and writing, will be conferred with the Cultural Leadership Award. In addition to the honors, Walsh will also entertain the guests as a DJ after the ceremony.

Event Highlights

Róisn Wiley, the reigning Rose of Tralee, has been chosen to host the event. A panel discussion featuring influential figures such as Andrea Haughian of Invest Northern Ireland, author Yvonne Cassidy, and NYC Council Member Julie Won will be moderated by Consul-General Helena Nolan.

Significance of St. Brigid's Day

This celebration aligns with the observance of St. Brigid's Day, and Ireland's newest public holiday. The public holiday, established to occur on the first Monday following St. Brigid's Day, is scheduled for February 5, 2024. St. Brigid's Day is significant as it symbolizes feminine spirituality and empowerment, with St. Brigid being revered as a symbol of these values.