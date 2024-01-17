New York Governor's Initiative to Ease School Bus Driver Shortage

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has launched a new initiative to mitigate the severe shortage of school bus drivers in the state. The plan involves simplifying the process to obtain a commercial driver's license (CDL), a necessary requirement for those looking to become school bus drivers. The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is now allowing applicants to bypass the engine compartment inspection portion of the CDL road test, thanks to a federal waiver.

A Timely Response to a Pressing Problem

The decision to streamline the CDL licensing procedure is a direct response to the critical deficit of bus drivers in New York. The shortage has become a significant issue, affecting the transportation of students across the state. Governor Hochul's initiative represents a state government's attempt to rapidly increase the number of qualified school bus drivers available.

Part of a Broader Effort

The waiver is not a standalone measure but part of a wider plan initiated by Governor Hochul. The comprehensive strategy aims at addressing the statewide shortfall of commercial drivers, including both truck and bus operators. As part of this series of actions, the DMV has increased testing capacity for written commercial permit exams throughout the state. The new CDL classification will restrict licensees to operating school buses and only within New York state. This move further emphasizes the focused determination to combat the shortage crisis.

Inviting New Yorkers to Step Up

The initiative also invites interested New Yorkers to take steps towards obtaining a school bus only CDL. By making the licensing procedure more accessible and less daunting, the state government hopes to encourage more individuals to consider the role of a school bus driver. This effort, if successful, could significantly alleviate the driver shortage, ensuring safe and efficient transportation for students across the state.