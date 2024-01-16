New York Governor Proposes Funding for Major Transit Expansion Projects

Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York has proposed a major boost to the city's transit infrastructure with plans to commence the engineering phase of two significant expansion projects. The initiative, part of a broader commitment to improving public transportation and enhancing citywide connectivity, aims to address the growing need for efficient and reliable transit options.

Revolutionizing Public Transit

Under Hochul's plan, the Second Avenue Subway (SAS) and Interborough Express will be extended, and an MTA Infrastructure Hub will be established. The SAS expansion is expected to connect with seven subway lines and over 20 bus routes, serving approximately 240,000 daily commuters. Additionally, the extension's second phase will establish three more ADA-accessible stations beyond 96th Street, adding new stops at 106th, 116th, and 125th Streets in Harlem.

These transit expansion projects are more than just infrastructure improvements; they're potential economic and environmental catalysts. The construction and operation of these facilities will create jobs and stimulate local economies. By promoting the use of public transportation, these projects will also contribute to reducing the city's carbon footprint.

Pushing for Full Funding

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) has called on Congress to fully fund the public transportation investments stipulated by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The APTA's appeal includes the full allocation of the $21.6 billion for public transit and $20.2 billion for passenger rail outlined by the law, including $4.6 billion for the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Capital Investment Grants.

By allocating the full funding amount, the APTA believes that public transit and passenger rail will become faster, more modern, and more reliable. This move, they argue, will allow agencies to address climate change and advance equity more effectively.

Investing in the Future

The engineering phase of these projects, funded as part of Hochul's $233 billion state budget proposal, lays the foundation for the future construction and implementation of these expansions. The budget proposal also includes provisions for the city to address the migrant crisis and extends the 421-a tax break for new housing, among other measures.

Through its subsidiary, Judlau Contracting, OHLA has been awarded a $577.2 million contract by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) for Package 5, which includes design-build services for ADA upgrades at 13 New York City Transit stations. This project is in line with MTA's goal to improve accessibility throughout the subway system to meet ADA compliance standards and is indicative of the broader commitment to modernizing the city's transportation network.