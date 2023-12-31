en English
Security

New York Gears Up for Iconic New Year’s Eve Celebration amid Increased Security

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:06 am EST
New York City’s Times Square is bracing itself for its renowned New Year’s Eve extravaganza, with preparations in full bloom to make certain the event’s triumph and the safety of attendees. The iconic confetti has been tested for airiness, the colossal numerals indicating the year 2024 have been set, and the crystal-encrusted ball, the harbinger of the new year, has been installed.

Mayor Adams Assures Safety

Mayor Eric Adams has assured the public of an absence of specific threats to the event, which is predicted to lure tens of thousands of spectators, marking a return to pre-pandemic attendance levels. Despite the drop in foot traffic in Times Square post the pandemic, the event prides itself on featuring live performances by celebrated artists like Flo Rida, Megan Thee Stallion, and LL Cool J, along with televised appearances from the likes of Cardi B.

Security Measures Intensified

In the wake of recent pro-Palestinian protests disrupting the city’s peace, the NYPD has upped its security game by expanding the security perimeter, creating a buffer zone to ward off potential demonstrations. The security measures include deploying canines, horseback units, helicopters, boats, and drones. This comes as a response to the machete attack on three police officers during the previous year’s celebration.

Times Square Alliance Expresses Confidence

Times Square Alliance President Tom Harris has expressed confidence in the preparations, citing a successful rehearsal of the ball raising and lowering, and has advised attendees to be early birds to the celebration. Preparations for the New Year’s Eve bash in Times Square have been set in motion, with various hotels and restaurants rolling out exclusive party packages priced between $450 to $12,500. The most extravagant being the Prime VIP Couples’ Package at the Broadway Lounge at the Marriott Marquis, costing $12,500, which includes a table overlooking Times Square, an open bar, dinner, and a concert by former Kool & the Gang member Skip Martin.

Security United States
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

