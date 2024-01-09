New York Enforces Truck Ban on Thruway Amid High Wind Warnings

In response to the National Weather Service’s issuance of a High Wind Warning for several counties in New York, a ban on empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks has been enforced on the New York State Thruway and other major highways. The ban, taking effect from 10 a.m. Tuesday, is a preemptive measure against predicted wind speeds of 35-45 mph with gusts exceeding 65 mph, reaching up to 70 mph.

Thruway Authority Takes Action

The New York State Thruway Authority announced the ban, which stretches from Exit 36 (I-81) to the Pennsylvania border, and from I-190 to Exit 22 (Route 62). This decision reflects a commitment to ensure the safety of motorists during periods of high winds, which can lead to dangerous driving conditions and potential accidents. The restriction on empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks is in effect until further notice.

Extended Ban Across New York

The New York State Department of Transportation has extended the ban beyond the Thruway. Central, Northern, and Western New York are also included in the restriction zone. This expansion underscores the severity of the predicted wind conditions and the breadth of the area expected to be affected.

Safety Precautions in High Winds

The implementation of the truck ban is a crucial step towards ensuring the safety of motorists during these extreme weather conditions. High winds present a significant hazard for high-profile vehicles like empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks, which can be overturned by gusts. The ban is designed to prevent such accidents and maintain the safety of all road users in the face of severe weather.