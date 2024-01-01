en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

New York City Rings in 2024 with Spectacular Times Square Ball Drop

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:18 am EST
New York City Rings in 2024 with Spectacular Times Square Ball Drop

As New York City ushered in the year 2024, Times Square was aglow with the excitement and anticipation of hundreds of thousands of people who had gathered to witness the iconic New Year’s Eve ball drop. From all corners of the world, individuals converged on this urban landscape, reflecting on the year that had passed and eagerly looking forward to the new one.

Times Square Revelries: A Time-Honored Tradition

The tradition of the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop, which dates back to the 1800s, saw the hoisting of giant 2024 numerals atop One Times Square, while the nearly 12,000-pound ball received a special bow tie makeover. Covered with 2,688 crystal triangles, this modern-day marvel made its 60-second descent precisely at 11:59 p.m. on December 31st, signaling the end of one year and the bright onset of another.

Confetti Wishes and Global Participation

In a unique tradition that allowed people to bid farewell to the past and express their hopes for the future, attendees and tourists alike penned their wishes for the upcoming year on pieces of confetti. At the stroke of midnight, this confetti of aspirations was showered upon the crowd, symbolizing communal hopes and dreams.

For those who could not physically be a part of the festivity, the Times Square Alliance provided a live stream of the event. This digital window allowed viewers around the globe to participate in the annual celebration, making the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop a truly global event.

Ensuring a Safe Celebration

Amidst the joy and anticipation, the safety of the celebrants remained a top priority. Rigorous security measures were implemented, including the deployment of tethered drone trucks, hundreds of officers, and the strategic placement of 1,200 security cameras. Measures such as these ensured that the spirit of celebration was not marred by any untoward incidents.

As the confetti settled and the first day of 2024 dawned, Times Square, once a sea of people and lights, returned to normalcy, with its cleanup entrusted to an army of 200 sanitation workers.

Thus, the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball drop, an event that has become a symbol of hope and optimism, once again marked the passage of time, welcoming the New Year with a spectacle of light, sound, and collective aspiration.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released on Parole: Plans to Advocate for Victims of Munchausen by Proxy

By Geeta Pillai

How Neighborhoods Shape Economic Prospects: A Groundbreaking Study

By BNN Correspondents

Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?

By Wojciech Zylm

Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood

By Salman Khan

Texas Tightens Grip on Immigration Enforcement with New 'Arrest and Ja ...
@Law · 19 mins
Texas Tightens Grip on Immigration Enforcement with New 'Arrest and Ja ...
heart comment 0
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions

By Salman Khan

Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
Rising Tornado Frequency in U.S.: An Urgent Call for Greater Resilience

By Dil Bar Irshad

Rising Tornado Frequency in U.S.: An Urgent Call for Greater Resilience
Broncos Triumph Over Chargers: A New Year’s Eve Showdown

By Salman Khan

Broncos Triumph Over Chargers: A New Year's Eve Showdown
Latest Headlines
World News
South African Leaders Urge Hope and Unity in New Year Message
4 mins
South African Leaders Urge Hope and Unity in New Year Message
Maltese Striker Andrea Zammit Parts Ways with Messina Calcio, Eyes New Opportunities
4 mins
Maltese Striker Andrea Zammit Parts Ways with Messina Calcio, Eyes New Opportunities
India Ushers in 2024: A Year of Promise and Celebration
14 mins
India Ushers in 2024: A Year of Promise and Celebration
Holly Jay-Smith: 'This Morning' Star Reveals Battle with Bone Tumors
16 mins
Holly Jay-Smith: 'This Morning' Star Reveals Battle with Bone Tumors
Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?
18 mins
Illinois SAFE-T Act: A Damaging Blow to Law Enforcement?
Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures
19 mins
Anambra Health Commissioner Disappointed by State of Hospitals, Announces Strict Measures
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood
19 mins
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis After Motherhood
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
25 mins
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
26 mins
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
1 hour
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
1 hour
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
2 hours
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
2 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app