Education

New York Cities Ranked by Education Levels: A Comprehensive Study

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
A recent study by Roadsnacks delved into the educational profiles of cities across New York, revealing stark disparities in educational attainment. The research, which aimed to identify the so-called ‘dumbest’ cities, assessed 163 cities with populations over 5,000, focusing on high school dropout rates and levels of higher education in adults aged 25 and older.

Ranking Based on Education Data

While the term ‘dumbest’ can be misconstrued, it’s crucial to clarify that it is employed here to reflect educational outcomes, rather than an indictment of individual intelligence or capability. This label was conferred based on the rates of high school dropouts and the prevalence of higher education among adults. The study ranked the top ten cities where these parameters were found to be the least favorable.

Educational Attainment Not the Sole Criterion

The ranking does not, however, account for numerous other factors that can influence educational attainment. Socioeconomic status, access to quality education, and community support can all significantly impact education levels. Thus, while the study provides an interesting snapshot, it is not a comprehensive reflection of the educational landscape in these cities.

Education in New York City

While on the subject of educational landscapes, it’s worth noting the nuances of education in New York City. For example, The Trinity School on the Upper West Side, once named the best private school in NYC for three consecutive years, was ranked as the 23rd best private school in the country and 5th best in the city for the 2023-24 school year.

New York state lawmakers are also set to discuss the future of mayoral control over the city’s public school system. The discussions have been fueled by Mayor Eric Adams’ governance of schools, budget cuts to education, and an ongoing FBI investigation. The outcome of these discussions could significantly influence the city’s educational future.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

