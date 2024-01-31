New York Cannabis Market Faces Delays: A Tale of Hope Amidst Challenges

In Buffalo, New York, Armond June, the co-founder and CEO of Revival: Pharm. Lab. Market, is in the throes of anticipation for a cannabis license. The intention is to metamorphose a downtown edifice into a craft cannabis boutique that would encompass cultivation, manufacturing, retail dispensary, and a lounge for consumers. The hitch, however, lies in the delays they encounter in the application review process, which June perceives as unduly challenging.

A Collective Call for Systemic Improvement

This scenario has spurred cannabis industry groups to orchestrate the 'Cannabis Conference,' a platform aiming to confront the persisting hitches in the market's rollout. The conference has outlined a dozen priorities for enhancement. The endeavour is to streamline the process, making it more efficient and less cumbersome for prospective cannabis entrepreneurs.

The Governor's Stance

New York's Governor Kathy Hochul has resonated similar concerns. She has openly expressed dissatisfaction with the slow progress of New York's marijuana legalization act implementation, terming the rollout a 'disaster.' The governor has spotlighted issues such as the sluggish approval of retail and grower licenses, the presence of unlicensed sellers, legal impediments, and the exigency for stricter penalties for selling without a license.

The Cannabis Control Board's Role

The Governor has urged the Cannabis Control Board to expedite the process. The board, however, recently canceled a meeting intended for license approvals due to application backlogs. This has further delayed the state's rollout of a legal cannabis market, adding to the challenges faced by farmers and small retail shops like June's.

Despite the obstacles, June remains optimistic. He is hopeful that his team will receive approval in the imminent future, possibly in the next month or two. The anticipation is palpable, and while the journey has been riddled with challenges, the potential for a thriving cannabis market in New York is undeniably promising.