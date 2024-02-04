New York Adoption Policy Controversy: Advocates Challenge Restrictive Rule on Out-of-State Adoptions

The world of adoption in New York is currently enmeshed in a controversy, with a new policy restricting financial aid to out-of-state birth mothers being called into question. Advocates for adoption, including Ronnie and Michael Oliva, who recently adopted a baby girl from out-of-state, have formed the New York Adoption Coalition to challenge the policy, implemented by the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) on January 5.

Understanding the Controversial Policy

The policy restricts the financial support that adoptive families can offer to out-of-state birth mothers, limiting assistance to 60 days pre-birth and 30 days post-birth. This is a significant shift from the previous policy, which allowed New York's adoptive parents to provide more aid, in accordance with the regulations of the birth mothers' home states.

The Impact on Birth Mothers

Adoption advocates argue that this new rule is detrimental to birth mothers in need. Lisa Goldberg, a veteran adoption advocate and attorney for the Olivas, has appealed directly to Governor Kathy Hochul to repeal the rule. She emphasizes that this policy places a significant burden on adoption plans and fails to respect court orders from other states concerning payments to birth mothers.

Policy Drawing Ire from Adoption Advocates

This policy has drawn the ire of not just the Olivas and Goldberg, but also former US Representative Max Rose. Together, they have formed the New York Adoption Coalition to challenge this restrictive rule. Goldberg stresses the need for compassion and flexibility in the adoption process, arguing that the new policy places New York families at a disadvantage.

While the Interstate Compact on the Placement of Children (ICPC), which vets and approves adoptions across state lines, is designed to prevent child trafficking, advocates feel the new policy is overly restrictive and goes beyond what is necessary for child protection.

As of now, Governor Hochul's office has not yet commented on the matter.