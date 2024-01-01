en English
Travel & Tourism

New Year’s Holiday 2024: Retail Chains Adjust Operational Hours

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:20 am EST


As the world ushers in a new year, the routine and convenience of daily shopping could be disrupted. Major retail chains such as Target, Walmart, JCPenney, Macy’s, and TJ Maxx may adjust their operational hours for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in 2024.

Anticipating Holiday Schedules

These adjustments accommodate the holiday celebrations of retail employees and respond to the anticipated customer demand during the holiday season. The changes could include reduced hours or even complete closure on these dates. As a result, individuals intending to run errands during this period are advised to adjust their schedules accordingly.

Consumer Responsibility

It falls upon consumers to check the specific opening and closing hours for each store. These can vary by location and are often announced closer to the holiday season. Proper planning and knowledge of these schedules are essential to avoid inconveniences.

Specific Retailers’ Hours

Costco will be entirely closed, being one of the seven U.S. holidays on which it does not operate. Large chain stores like Walmart and Target will have adjusted hours, with Walmart’s wholesale store, Sam’s Club, remaining closed on New Year’s Day. Other retailers like The Home Depot will operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

Many stores, including grocers, pharmacies, convenience stores, and retailers, will maintain their operations on New Year’s Day, but with adjusted or modified hours. The majority of CVS Pharmacy locations will be open, but some stores may operate with reduced hours or be closed. Other stores like Rite Aid and Walgreens will also have varying hours of operation.

In conclusion, the New Year’s holiday period will see a shift in the regular operational hours of various businesses. Consumers need to be proactive in confirming these changes to ensure a seamless shopping experience during this festive period.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

