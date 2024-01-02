New Year’s Eve ‘Time Travel’ Flight Misses Countdown Due to Delay

United Airlines Flight UA200, originally scheduled to take off from Guam on January 1, 2024, at 7:35 a.m., and touchdown in Honolulu on December 31, 2023, at 6:50 p.m., failed to keep its promise of a unique New Year’s celebration. The flight, which was set to enable passengers to ring in the New Year twice by crisscrossing time zones, was delayed, leading to a ripple of disappointment among passengers. The flight eventually took off at 1:49 p.m. on January 1 and landed in Honolulu at 12:34 a.m., missing the New Year’s countdown.

Disappointment Over Missed New Year’s Eve Celebration

Passengers hoping for a memorable start to 2024 voiced their dissatisfaction on a social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The concept of ‘time travel’ on New Year’s Eve, a marketing gimmick that has been used by airlines to allow passengers to celebrate New Year’s Eve twice, fell flat for those on Flight UA200. This is not the first time United Airlines passengers have missed out on New Year’s Eve celebrations due to flight delays.

Other Flights Keep To Schedule

While United Airlines stumbled, other flights kept to schedule, allowing their passengers to celebrate the New Year’s Eve on both sides of the International Date Line. Cathay Pacific’s flight CX872 from Hong Kong to San Francisco and All Nippon Airways’ flight NH106 from Tokyo to Los Angeles managed to keep their promise. This annual occurrence of time zone jumping on flights for New Year’s celebrations adds a unique flavor to the holiday season.

United Airlines Offers Rebooking Assistance

In the wake of the disappointment, United Airlines offered rebooking assistance to affected passengers. The airline’s response, while timely, could not make up for the missed opportunity to experience the unique event of celebrating New Year’s Eve twice.