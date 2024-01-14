Lilly from Philly' Unveils New Year's Eve Nightmare: Ticket Scam Leaves Revelers Stranded in Potential Fraud Fiasco

In the heart of Philadelphia, a woman named Lilly found herself ensnared in a potential fraud, a New Year's Eve pub crawl ticket scam that left her and her friends stranded. Known as 'Lilly from Philly', she bought six tickets at $55 each from Eventbrite, an online ticketing and event management platform. It was supposed to be a night of merriment, a celebration of the year's end. Instead, it became a pursuit for justice.

Unfolding Suspicion

As the night of the event drew closer, Lilly's suspicion over the event's legitimacy grew. She reached out to the bars listed in the crawl, only to receive mixed responses. While some confirmed their participation, one bar indicated that they were unfamiliar with the event organizer. The lack of clear confirmation raised red flags, prompting Lilly to directly contact the organizer.

Empty Reassurances

The organizer, however, assured Lilly that the event was legitimate. But, the night of the event told a different tale. The bar crawl organizers were nowhere to be found. A flyer warning patrons about the possible scam further escalated the situation, turning an evening of celebration into a cautionary tale.

Ripples in St. Louis

Philadelphia wasn't alone in this ordeal. Similar concerns had surfaced in St. Louis where bar owners found their venues being promoted in a New Year's Eve pub crawl by the same promoter without their consent. Jon Vieluf, proprietor of Big Daddy's, emphasized their bars, including others like D's and Grizzly Bear, plan their own events and do not want their patrons deceived.

Chasing Refunds

After the fiasco, Lilly found herself unable to get a response from the event organizer. Eventbrite, too, offered no comment. Refusing to let the matter slide, Lilly reported the issue to Eventbrite and was ultimately granted a full refund. But the damage had been done. A night that was supposed to be filled with laughter and cheers was marred by mistrust and disappointment.