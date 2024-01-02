New Year’s Eve Barn Blaze near Hope Draws Massive Response

In a significant turn of events on New Year’s Eve, a barn situated in the 11000 block of East County Road 500N, close to Hope, was completely destroyed by a catastrophic fire. The incident, which took place shortly before 6 p.m., led to the barn and an adjacent shop near Schaefer Lake being fully engulfed in flames.

Coordinated Effort to Quell the Fire

The severity of the blaze necessitated a combined effort from several fire departments. Firefighters from Hartsville, Clifford, Flat Rock, Burney, and Clay Township contributed their efforts to douse the inferno. The collaboration extended beyond the fire departments, with the Hope Police Department, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s office, Columbus Regional Hospital medics, and the Bartholomew County Highway Department also playing pivotal roles in managing the situation.

Assistance from Robertson’s Paving

One of the significant contributions came from Robertson’s Paving, which provided an excavator to help clear large debris. This action was instrumental in enabling the fire crews to tackle residual hot spots. Due to the extent of the operation, the sheriff’s department had to close down the road for about an hour.

No Injuries Reported

In the midst of the chaos, it was a relief to find that there were no reported injuries from the fire. The incident served as a testament to the cooperative spirit among local fire departments and support services when faced with emergency situations. Their coordinated response was instrumental in preventing a bad situation from turning worse.