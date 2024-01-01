en English
Business

New Year’s Eve and Day 2024: Operational Hours of Key Retailers

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
New Year's Eve and Day 2024: Operational Hours of Key Retailers

The opening and closing hours of businesses during the New Year holiday period can significantly affect individuals planning their errands. This year, various large retail chains such as Walmart, Target, JCPenney, Macy’s, and TJ Maxx have announced their operational hours for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day 2024, ensuring customers can plan their shopping accordingly.

Operational Hours of Key Retailers

Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on New Year’s Day, while Sam’s Club will remain closed. Other retailers like Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Kohl’s will also operate under their unique store hours. Most national retailers, grocery stores, and restaurant chains will be open on New Year’s Day, albeit with reduced hours. Banks, post offices, and shipping services will be closed. Both Walmart and Target stores will be open, while Costco and Texas Roadhouse will be closed. CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, and Home Depot plan to welcome customers with varying operational hours.

Store Hours on New Year’s Eve and Day

Home Depot, a popular destination for DIY enthusiasts and homeowners, will be open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. On New Year’s Eve, the store will operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on New Year’s Day, the store will commence service from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Varying Business Hours Across Retailers

Most grocers, pharmacies, convenience stores, and other retailers are expected to remain open on New Year’s Day, but some may have adjusted or modified hours. While many stores will continue to operate during normal business hours, others may have reduced hours or remain closed. Consequently, customers are encouraged to check the store locator for specific openings and closings to plan their shopping and errands effectively around the holiday schedule.

Business United States
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

