New Year’s Eve and Day 2024: Operational Hours of Key Retailers

The opening and closing hours of businesses during the New Year holiday period can significantly affect individuals planning their errands. This year, various large retail chains such as Walmart, Target, JCPenney, Macy’s, and TJ Maxx have announced their operational hours for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day 2024, ensuring customers can plan their shopping accordingly.

Operational Hours of Key Retailers

Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on New Year’s Day, while Sam’s Club will remain closed. Other retailers like Costco, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Kohl’s will also operate under their unique store hours. Most national retailers, grocery stores, and restaurant chains will be open on New Year’s Day, albeit with reduced hours. Banks, post offices, and shipping services will be closed. Both Walmart and Target stores will be open, while Costco and Texas Roadhouse will be closed. CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, and Home Depot plan to welcome customers with varying operational hours.

Store Hours on New Year’s Eve and Day

Home Depot, a popular destination for DIY enthusiasts and homeowners, will be open on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. On New Year’s Eve, the store will operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on New Year’s Day, the store will commence service from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Varying Business Hours Across Retailers

Most grocers, pharmacies, convenience stores, and other retailers are expected to remain open on New Year’s Day, but some may have adjusted or modified hours. While many stores will continue to operate during normal business hours, others may have reduced hours or remain closed. Consequently, customers are encouraged to check the store locator for specific openings and closings to plan their shopping and errands effectively around the holiday schedule.