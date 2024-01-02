New Year’s Day Fracas at the Philadelphia Mummers Parade Sparks Debate

On the first day of 2024, a scuffle broke out at the annual Philadelphia Mummers Parade, a longstanding folk tradition, when a spectator snatched a Trump flag from one of the participants.

This act of aggression triggered a physical confrontation and led to fervent chants from the crowd, turning a festive and joyous occasion into an arena of conflict.

Tradition and Tension at the Mummers Parade

The Mummers Parade, a tradition dating back to 1901 and now in its 124th year, draws over 10,000 attendees annually. Participants, clad in vivid costumes, take to the streets of Philadelphia, performing skits and spreading cheer.

The event, likened to New Orleans’ Mardi Gras, involves elaborate preparations with participants dedicating an entire year to crafting their costumes and planning their performances.