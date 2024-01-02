New Year’s Day Fire Ravages Abandoned Buildings in Waterbury

On New Year’s Day, an intense fire broke out in an abandoned building on Crown Street, Waterbury, causing extensive damage and raising questions about the cause of the blaze. The fire began in the vacant triple-decker structure, igniting flames so fierce they melted the siding on a building across the street. It then spread to an adjacent building that was empty but in the process of being remodeled.

The Battle Against the Blaze

Firefighters were called to the scene, fighting relentlessly against the destructive flames. Their efforts were commendable, managing to extinguish the fire in under an hour. Despite the intensity of the flames, especially on the second and third floors of the original building, no injuries were reported. This is mainly attributed to the fact that both buildings were unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The Aftermath and Investigation

The aftermath of the fire paints a grim picture. The initial building, boarded up and long-abandoned, is now considered a total loss and destined for demolition. The second building, although it survived the fire, suffered significant damage to its roof and third floor. The severity of the fire has prompted an investigation into its cause, which remains unknown at this time.

Next Steps

As the city begins to move forward from this incident, a building inspector is scheduled to assess the extent of the damage to the properties. This will determine the necessary steps for remediation and reconstruction. Meanwhile, the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, in hopes of preventing similar incidents in the future.