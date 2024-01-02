New Year’s Day Brings Joyous Surprise for Hinsdale Family

In the wee hours of 2024’s inaugural morning, Lindsey and Jordan Platts received an unexpected yet joyous gift. Their new baby boy, Henry Platts, arrived prematurely, earning the title as the first baby born in Hinsdale in the new year. Born at UChicago Medicine AdventHealth Hinsdale at 4:44 a.m., the little bundle of joy weighed six pounds and five ounces and was nineteen and a half inches in length. His surprise entrance into the world, almost three weeks ahead of his anticipated January 18 debut, added an extra layer of excitement to the couple’s New Year celebration.

The Unexpected New Year’s Surprise

Henry’s early birth was a pleasant surprise for the Platts. The youngest member of their family was not due until later in January. However, he decided to make an early appearance, becoming the first baby of the year in Hinsdale. This unexpected twist to their New Year’s celebration was met with joy and excitement by the proud parents.

Returning Home

After a swift and successful delivery, the family, including Henry’s two-year-old brother Lane, anticipated returning home from the hospital the following Tuesday. Despite the unexpected timing, both Lindsey and Jordan reflected positively on the experience. They emphasized that the outcome – a healthy baby boy – was what mattered most to them.

A Day of Celebration

While the Platts were celebrating their new arrival, other families across the state were sharing similar joy. New Year’s Day saw the birth of several babies, including Pearl Noelle, who arrived at 5:28 a.m., becoming the first New Year’s baby in her area. Born at Brattleboro Memorial, Silas Scott Paul Sargent also made his debut on the first day of the year, and Ocean was born at 3:18 a.m. at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Each of these births brought joy and a unique story to the start of 2024.