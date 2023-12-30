New Year’s Day 2024: Store Hours across the US Explained

As the clock ticks towards New Year’s Day 2024, American consumers are advised to verify store hours before embarking on their shopping journeys. The holiday observance sees a mix of regular, adjusted, and non-operational hours across various businesses. Major stores open for business include Walmart, Target, and Walgreens, operating within their usual time frame.

Mixed Hours of Operation Across the Retail Landscape

While these major retailers maintain their standard hours, others like Costco, ALDI, Sam’s Club, and Trader Joe’s will remain closed on the first day of 2024. CVS Pharmacy and Starbucks locations may either uphold their normal hours or operate on a reduced schedule. Consumers are encouraged to confirm these locally.

Regular and Adjusted Hours for Home Depot, IKEA, and Macy’s

Other stores such as Home Depot, IKEA, and Macy’s will be open with regular or slightly adjusted hours. Most Home Depot locations will open from 9 am to 8 pm on New Year’s Day, while New Year’s Eve will see the store operating from 9 am to 6 pm. IKEA and Macy’s have yet to announce any significant changes to their schedules.

24/7 Operations and Varied Pharmacy Services

For grocery and convenience chains like Albertsons, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, and Safeway, operations will mostly follow the regular timetable, but their pharmacy services might work on different hours. Convenience chains like Sheetz and most 7-Eleven stores will continue to serve customers round the clock, providing 24/7 operations.

In light of these varied operating hours, consumers are urged to call or verify online for the specific hours of stores in their local area. This precaution ensures that they can successfully carry out their intended shopping on New Year’s Day. While the quiet of the holiday lingers, for those in need, stores are open, ready to serve.