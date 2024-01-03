en English
New Year Ushers in New Faces in Lowndes County Governance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:11 pm EST
Lowndes County in Mississippi welcomed the New Year by inducting newly elected officials during a swearing-in ceremony that took place on Tuesday morning. The event not only marked the return of many incumbents to their respective roles but also introduced new faces stepping into the arena of public service.

The New Entrants

One key introduction was Kalee Talley, who has taken on the newly created role of Tax Collector. The Board of Supervisors also welcomed two new members: Andy Williamson of District Three and Matt Furnari of District One. Furnari’s transition from town to county governance is particularly noteworthy, as he previously served in town government in Caledonia. The ceremony, presided over by Circuit Court Judge Jim Kitchens, set the stage for these officials to commence their term with a focus on effective budget management and a broad-minded approach to the varied responsibilities of their positions.

Turbulent Start for the Board of Supervisors

However, the newly sworn-in Lowndes County Board of Supervisors hit a rocky start to their term. A heated discussion regarding the selection of the Board President ensued, with the motion to nominate Jeff Smith from District Four for the post failing on a 3 to 2 vote. Ultimately, Trip Hairston was named president, and Jeff Smith was chosen as Board Vice President. The process was not without controversy, with Supervisor Brooks expressing his displeasure over how he perceived the new members and Hairston had handled the proceedings.

Looking Forward

Despite the initial hiccups, the Board held its first meeting of the year immediately following the swearing-in ceremony. As the new officials navigate their roles, the residents of Lowndes County will be keenly watching, hopeful that their elected representatives will uphold the trust placed in them. The year ahead promises to be one of growth and development as the government, old and new, works together for the betterment of the county.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

