New Year Sparks Donations Surge to Domestic Violence Charity in Pender County

In North Carolina’s Pender County, the dawn of 2024 has triggered a remarkable surge in public generosity, with residents donating en masse to local charities in a bid to declutter their homes for the new year. A notable beneficiary of this trend is Safe Haven of Pender, a non-profit organization committed to aiding victims of domestic violence through diverse services such as an emergency shelter, a 24-hour crisis hotline, and support groups.

Donations Drive Critical Services

According to Safe Haven’s Communications Director, Lori Kirkpatrick, and Board Member Natalie Coe, the recent uptick in donations is more than a mere annual phenomena—it carries a profound significance for their organization. The contributions, in fact, play a vital role in sustaining the organization’s resources. Furthermore, by offering affordable clothing to the local community, these donations also positively impact residents’ lives.

A Surge in Thrift Store Activity

Half of Safe Haven’s profits are generated by its thrift store, situated off Highway 17. The store has witnessed an increase in patronage in recent weeks, a testament to the community’s generosity and support for the cause championed by the organization. However, this influx of donations has also posed challenges, with the organization currently in need of volunteers to assist in processing the gifts.

The Dual Benefit of Donations

Coe underscored the dual benefits of these donations. Firstly, they assist the organization in supporting women and children affected by domestic violence, providing them with much-needed resources and aid. Secondly, they promote environmental sustainability as donated items are reused, thereby reducing waste. Lastly, Coe noted, the act of giving also elicits positive feelings among donors, reinforcing a sense of community and shared responsibility.

In conclusion, the spike in donations at the start of 2024 is more than a seasonal trend in Pender County—it’s a lifeline for organizations like Safe Haven and the individuals they serve, as well as a testament to the power of community solidarity and generosity.