New Year Rings in with First Baby of 2024 at Fountain Valley Hospital

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:50 pm EST
New Year Rings in with First Baby of 2024 at Fountain Valley Hospital

Fountain Valley Regional Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2024

Orange County’s Fountain Valley Regional Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2024 into the world just after the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day. Luka Rosales, weighing a healthy 8 pounds and 15 ounces, was born at exactly 12:10 a.m., marking a joyous start to the new year.

A New Year’s Blessing for the Rosales Family

Parents Meleni and Angel Rosales from Santa Ana were overjoyed at the timely arrival of their son. The birth of baby Luka at the turn of the year was seen as a blessing and a symbol of new beginnings for the family. The joyous occasion was made even more special by a visit from Delilah Cunneen, a member of the Miss Fountain Valley court. Cunneen presented the newborn with a welcome basket, making his arrival even more memorable.

The Significance of New Year Births

Randy Rogers, the Chief Executive of Fountain Valley Regional Hospital, expressed his delight at the birth of the first baby of the year at the hospital. He noted the significance of the holidays for family and reflection, and the added joy that a birth brings to such moments. Rogers extended his warm wishes and congratulations to the Rosales family on behalf of the entire Fountain Valley Regional Hospital team.

While Luka was the first baby born in 2024 at Fountain Valley Regional Hospital, other hospitals across the Bay Area also celebrated New Year’s Day births. HCA Florida Brandon Hospital welcomed Dominic Quinones, who weighed in at 10 pounds, 15 ounces and measured 22 inches long. At Halifax Health, baby girl Emerson was born at 1:50 a.m., weighing 6 pounds and 9 ounces.

United States
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

