Business

New Year Rings in Parklet Dismantling in Santa Barbara

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:03 pm EST
In Santa Barbara, a city known for its Mediterranean climate and Spanish colonial heritage, a new mandate is stirring the waters. As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, local businesses faced a deadline that marked a significant shift in city policy. Predominantly on Haley Street, Milpas Street, Cabrillo Boulevard, and Coast Village Road, parklets – those street-side extensions of sidewalk cafes and restaurants – are being dismantled following new regulations that prohibit their existence on particular streets.

Impact on Local Businesses

The implications of this enforcement are deeply felt by local business owners. Chad Stevens, the proprietor of Chad’s restaurant situated on Cabrillo Boulevard, lamented the loss of 30 seats due to the removal of parklets. This reduction has led to a consequential decrease in restaurant capacity, resulting in reduced hours for four employees of his waterfront establishment. “The loss of our parklet has significantly impacted our operations,” Stevens disclosed.

Customers, too, have expressed a clear preference for outdoor seating, often choosing to wait for a table under the open sky rather than opting for readily available indoor tables, particularly during busy weekends and balmy summer days.

Compliance with the New Rules

Several businesses have already complied with the parklet removal, including Twenty-Four Blackbirds Chocolate Factory and the Aperitivo wine bar on Haley Street. All parklets on Coast Village Road are set to be removed soon. Some establishments like Reneaud’s and Coast and Olive have already dismantled their parklets ahead of the deadline. Others like Lucky’s, Bree’osh, Tre Lune, and Jeannine’s are in the throes of removal.

Response from Local Government

The Santa Barbara City Council has discussed the parklet rules and associated safety issues multiple times in the past six months. Mayor Randy Rowse indicated that while city staff won’t immediately enforce the removal of parklets that remained up past the deadline, businesses will eventually need to comply, facing full removal and dumping costs if the city has to intervene.

As the rest of the world welcomed the New Year with fireworks and festivities, Santa Barbara rang in 2024 with the clatter of parklet dismantling, a sound that echoed the city’s commitment to safety and order, but also the challenges faced by local businesses in adapting to new mandates. The ongoing situation casts a spotlight on the delicate balance between public safety, business interests, and the evolving needs of urban spaces.

Business Local News United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

