New Year in the Cosmos: A Tradition Sustained by the International Space Station

In the heart of the cosmos, a unique tradition unfolded as the clock struck midnight, marking the dawn of a new year. In 2001, the International Space Station (ISS) commenced the year with Expedition 1 Commander Bill Shepherd, a NASA astronaut, and his Russian crewmates Sergei Krikalev and Yuri Gidzenko. This year, Expedition 70 Commander Andreas Mogensen of Denmark led a diverse team, celebrating the New Year in orbit, a tradition harking back to Skylab 4 in 1973-74. The momentous occasion signaled the first time four sovereign nations greeted the New Year together in space.

From Naval Traditions to Cosmic Celebrations

On this day, the crew’s camaraderie transcended terrestrial borders, reflecting Shepherd’s naval background. He shared a poem as part of a naval tradition where the first log entry of the year is recorded in prose. The poem was a poetic beacon, illuminating the juxtaposition of past maritime traditions and the future’s scientific and technological potential.

Significant Year: 2001 and Beyond

2001 was a year of significance, shadowed by the events of 9/11 and marked in space by the addition of massive solar arrays to the ISS and the anticipation of the Destiny lab delivery. For the space crew, their year commenced with an air of optimism and scientific curiosity.

Time Zones in Space: Celebrating New Year on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

The space station operates on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), adding a unique dimension to their celebration as they greeted mission control in Moscow and Houston at different times. This unique setting allowed the crew to share messages of hope for the new year from a perspective beyond Earth’s confines. Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, part of the current crew, conveyed New Year wishes from the ISS, a testament to the unity and shared aspirations of humanity.

A Quarter Century in Orbit

The ISS celebrated its 25th year in orbit in 2023, with the Expedition 70 crew engrossed in critical tasks and experiments. The last few months aboard the ISS have unfurled a tapestry of scientific achievements, including the successful growth of mouse embryos in space, suggesting the potential for human reproduction beyond Earth. The year also witnessed the discovery of six new exoplanets, detection of low-frequency gravitational waves, and evidence of life ingredients on asteroids. Moreover, a striking medical advancement occurred on Earth as the UK medicines regulator approved a therapy using the CRISPR–Cas9 gene-editing tool to treat sickle cell disease and β-thalassaemia.

As humanity steps into another year, the ISS and its diverse crew continue to inspire, reminding us of our shared dreams and the boundless potential of human endeavor. The tradition of marking the New Year in space echoes our collective journey, from Earth’s oceans to the vastness of the cosmos, fueled by an indomitable spirit of exploration and discovery.