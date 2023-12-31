en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

New Year in the Cosmos: A Tradition Sustained by the International Space Station

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:22 am EST
New Year in the Cosmos: A Tradition Sustained by the International Space Station

In the heart of the cosmos, a unique tradition unfolded as the clock struck midnight, marking the dawn of a new year. In 2001, the International Space Station (ISS) commenced the year with Expedition 1 Commander Bill Shepherd, a NASA astronaut, and his Russian crewmates Sergei Krikalev and Yuri Gidzenko. This year, Expedition 70 Commander Andreas Mogensen of Denmark led a diverse team, celebrating the New Year in orbit, a tradition harking back to Skylab 4 in 1973-74. The momentous occasion signaled the first time four sovereign nations greeted the New Year together in space.

From Naval Traditions to Cosmic Celebrations

On this day, the crew’s camaraderie transcended terrestrial borders, reflecting Shepherd’s naval background. He shared a poem as part of a naval tradition where the first log entry of the year is recorded in prose. The poem was a poetic beacon, illuminating the juxtaposition of past maritime traditions and the future’s scientific and technological potential.

Significant Year: 2001 and Beyond

2001 was a year of significance, shadowed by the events of 9/11 and marked in space by the addition of massive solar arrays to the ISS and the anticipation of the Destiny lab delivery. For the space crew, their year commenced with an air of optimism and scientific curiosity.

Time Zones in Space: Celebrating New Year on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

The space station operates on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), adding a unique dimension to their celebration as they greeted mission control in Moscow and Houston at different times. This unique setting allowed the crew to share messages of hope for the new year from a perspective beyond Earth’s confines. Japanese astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, part of the current crew, conveyed New Year wishes from the ISS, a testament to the unity and shared aspirations of humanity.

A Quarter Century in Orbit

The ISS celebrated its 25th year in orbit in 2023, with the Expedition 70 crew engrossed in critical tasks and experiments. The last few months aboard the ISS have unfurled a tapestry of scientific achievements, including the successful growth of mouse embryos in space, suggesting the potential for human reproduction beyond Earth. The year also witnessed the discovery of six new exoplanets, detection of low-frequency gravitational waves, and evidence of life ingredients on asteroids. Moreover, a striking medical advancement occurred on Earth as the UK medicines regulator approved a therapy using the CRISPR–Cas9 gene-editing tool to treat sickle cell disease and β-thalassaemia.

As humanity steps into another year, the ISS and its diverse crew continue to inspire, reminding us of our shared dreams and the boundless potential of human endeavor. The tradition of marking the New Year in space echoes our collective journey, from Earth’s oceans to the vastness of the cosmos, fueled by an indomitable spirit of exploration and discovery.

0
History United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The George Cross on Malta's Flag: A Symbol of Colonial Hangover?

By BNN Correspondents

Enigmatic Anglo-Saxon Artefact Found in Norfolk Sparks Curiosity

By Ebenezer Mensah

Relentless Israeli Bombardment Reduces Gaza's Historical Landmarks to Rubble

By Aqsa Younas Rana

DeSantis Criticizes Haley's Civil War Remarks Amid GOP Primary Race

By Bijay Laxmi

Karachi's Denso Hall Set to Transform into City Museum: Mayor Murtaza ...
@History · 1 hour
Karachi's Denso Hall Set to Transform into City Museum: Mayor Murtaza ...
heart comment 0
January 2024 Book Releases: A Fresh Start to the Literary Year

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

January 2024 Book Releases: A Fresh Start to the Literary Year
China’s Move to Preserve Revolutionary Heritage Amid Rise of ‘Red Tourism’

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's Move to Preserve Revolutionary Heritage Amid Rise of 'Red Tourism'
Honours System of the UK: A Century-Long Journey Towards Reform

By BNN Correspondents

Honours System of the UK: A Century-Long Journey Towards Reform
Revival of Tang Dynasty Fashion Trends: Welcoming 2024 with a Blend of Tradition and Modernity

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Revival of Tang Dynasty Fashion Trends: Welcoming 2024 with a Blend of Tradition and Modernity
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants
1 min
Biden Administration Fast-Tracks Work Authorizations for Legal Migrants
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
3 mins
Historical Patterns and Political Speculations: The UK Awaits 2024
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
4 mins
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
6 mins
Israeli Government Approves Ministerial Rotation Amidst Ongoing War with Hamas
Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat
7 mins
Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
10 mins
China's President Xi Jinping Commits to Advancement and Reunification in New Year Address
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
10 mins
ABC's New Year's Eve Broadcast: A Mixture of Applause and Criticism
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
10 mins
National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Advocates for Sanitary Workers' Rights and Wages
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
11 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
11 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
12 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
32 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app