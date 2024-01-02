New Year Brings Tax Exemptions in Florida: A First-of-its-Kind Initiative

From the first day of the New Year until January 14, 2024, Florida has initiated an additional sales tax holiday, a first of its kind for the Sunshine State. This tax exemption period offers consumers the opportunity to purchase certain items without being subjected to the state sales tax. Florida’s state sales tax is 6%, with the potential for an additional local tax of up to 2%.

Florida’s Groundbreaking Tax Initiative

This initiative is a follow-up to Governor Ron DeSantis’s signing of a $1.3 billion tax relief bill which also integrated two sales tax holidays for disaster preparedness in the preceding year. The bill permanently exempts various children’s products from sales tax, including baby food, diapers, wipes, clothes, cribs, and strollers, along with over-the-counter pet medications. While most groceries and prescription medications were already tax-exempt in Florida, cell phones and video game consoles are not included in the tax holiday.

Details of the Tax Exemption

During this tax holiday, items such as clothes, shoes, accessories, school supplies, learning aids, jigsaw puzzles, computers, and computer accessories are tax exempt, provided they meet specific cost requirements. However, rented or repaired items and those purchased in certain locations like hotels and theme parks are not covered. Also, Florida imposes no state income tax on several forms of income.

Impact on Revenue and Future Plans

State economists have projected that the two back-to-school holidays this fiscal year will reduce state revenue by $126.8 million and local government revenue by $33.8 million. Nevertheless, Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed holding two back-to-school holidays during the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The holiday, introduced by Rep. Stan McClain and co-sponsored by several other representatives, was established by the state taxation bill HB 7063, signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May 2023.

For a comprehensive list of eligible and non-eligible items for the sales tax holiday, the Florida Department of Revenue Tip Sheet can be consulted. The tax holiday aims to help families save on necessities and prepare for the upcoming academic year, setting a new trend in tax relief measures.