en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

New Year Brings Tax Exemptions in Florida: A First-of-its-Kind Initiative

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:09 pm EST
New Year Brings Tax Exemptions in Florida: A First-of-its-Kind Initiative

From the first day of the New Year until January 14, 2024, Florida has initiated an additional sales tax holiday, a first of its kind for the Sunshine State. This tax exemption period offers consumers the opportunity to purchase certain items without being subjected to the state sales tax. Florida’s state sales tax is 6%, with the potential for an additional local tax of up to 2%.

Florida’s Groundbreaking Tax Initiative

This initiative is a follow-up to Governor Ron DeSantis’s signing of a $1.3 billion tax relief bill which also integrated two sales tax holidays for disaster preparedness in the preceding year. The bill permanently exempts various children’s products from sales tax, including baby food, diapers, wipes, clothes, cribs, and strollers, along with over-the-counter pet medications. While most groceries and prescription medications were already tax-exempt in Florida, cell phones and video game consoles are not included in the tax holiday.

Details of the Tax Exemption

During this tax holiday, items such as clothes, shoes, accessories, school supplies, learning aids, jigsaw puzzles, computers, and computer accessories are tax exempt, provided they meet specific cost requirements. However, rented or repaired items and those purchased in certain locations like hotels and theme parks are not covered. Also, Florida imposes no state income tax on several forms of income.

Impact on Revenue and Future Plans

State economists have projected that the two back-to-school holidays this fiscal year will reduce state revenue by $126.8 million and local government revenue by $33.8 million. Nevertheless, Governor Ron DeSantis has proposed holding two back-to-school holidays during the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The holiday, introduced by Rep. Stan McClain and co-sponsored by several other representatives, was established by the state taxation bill HB 7063, signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis in May 2023.

For a comprehensive list of eligible and non-eligible items for the sales tax holiday, the Florida Department of Revenue Tip Sheet can be consulted. The tax holiday aims to help families save on necessities and prepare for the upcoming academic year, setting a new trend in tax relief measures.

0
Business United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Micron Technology Inc. Stock Takes a Dip: A Comprehensive Analysis

By Ebenezer Mensah

Marriott Vacations: A Mixed Bag of Analyst Ratings Amid Financial Challenges

By Bijay Laxmi

Speqta AB Announces Leadership Change: Gustav Westman to Take Over as Group CEO

By Waqas Arain

Ontario Boosts Cannabis Store Cap Amid Renewed Legalization Efforts in South Dakota

By Sakchi Khandelwal

JetBlue Airways Corp: A Deep Dive into Its Stock Performance and Forec ...
@Aviation · 13 seconds
JetBlue Airways Corp: A Deep Dive into Its Stock Performance and Forec ...
heart comment 0
Georgetown Welcomes El Patron, ClarkLindsey Nears Completion, and Significant Business Relocations

By Momen Zellmi

Georgetown Welcomes El Patron, ClarkLindsey Nears Completion, and Significant Business Relocations
Ex-Consumer NZ CEO Forms Group to Challenge Supermarket Duopoly

By Mazhar Abbas

Ex-Consumer NZ CEO Forms Group to Challenge Supermarket Duopoly
The Dichotomy of Illinois’ Manufacturing Sector – Progress or Decline?

By BNN Correspondents

The Dichotomy of Illinois' Manufacturing Sector - Progress or Decline?
Tech Sector Drives U.S. Stock Market Decline at Start of 2024, Bitcoin Surges

By Rizwan Shah

Tech Sector Drives U.S. Stock Market Decline at Start of 2024, Bitcoin Surges
Latest Headlines
World News
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining the Employment Narrative for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
28 seconds
Clubhouse Atlanta: Redefining the Employment Narrative for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns
37 seconds
US Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Surge Amid Policy Debates and Security Concerns
Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf
38 seconds
Laurel High School's Jim O'Neil Wins Section 8 Coach of the Year for Boys' Golf
Clubhouse Atlanta: Pioneering Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
38 seconds
Clubhouse Atlanta: Pioneering Employment Opportunities for Individuals with Mental Illnesses
Haji Nard Panchayat Triumphs in Karnah's Winter Cricket Championship
39 seconds
Haji Nard Panchayat Triumphs in Karnah's Winter Cricket Championship
Chelsea's Alex Matos to Join Huddersfield on Loan; Andrey Santos to Return
41 seconds
Chelsea's Alex Matos to Join Huddersfield on Loan; Andrey Santos to Return
Controversy Over Remarks by Awami League Leader Sparks Wider Debate on Democracy
42 seconds
Controversy Over Remarks by Awami League Leader Sparks Wider Debate on Democracy
Bullet Club Evolution and the Upcoming 'Winner Takes All' Match: An Interview with El Phantasmo and Hikuleo
45 seconds
Bullet Club Evolution and the Upcoming 'Winner Takes All' Match: An Interview with El Phantasmo and Hikuleo
Vice President Harris to Headline Influential King Day at the Dome Event
58 seconds
Vice President Harris to Headline Influential King Day at the Dome Event
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app