Business

New Year Brings Resolutions, Business Developments, Strikes and Cultural Milestones


By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:32 am EST


As the world welcomes 2024, Spectrum News ushers in a unique segment titled ‘New Year, New You’, aiming to guide viewers in accomplishing common New Year resolutions such as achieving financial stability. Personal finance expert Lynnette Khalfani-Cox graced the ‘Your Morning’ program, offering insightful advice on financial security. Amid the economic challenges imposed by the ongoing pandemic, landlords are urged to take advantage of the short window until next Friday to apply for a $68.6 million rent relief program.

Suehiro Cafe Finds a New Home

The Suehiro Cafe, an establishment that has been a part of downtown Los Angeles since its inception in 1972 by the current owner, Kenji Suzuki’s mother and aunt, has triumphantly found a new location. The cafe’s relocation is a testament to its resilience and commitment to serving its loyal clientele.

Tesla Boosts Fourth Quarter Sales

Meanwhile, electric vehicle manufacturer, Tesla Inc., made a significant leap in its fourth-quarter vehicle sales, thanks to considerable price cuts. Despite falling short of CEO Elon Musk’s ambitious prediction of 50% sales growth, the company sold 484,507 vehicles worldwide from October through December, marking an increase of nearly 20%. The price reductions, at times reaching up to $20,000 on some of its higher-priced models, are expected to impact Tesla’s profit margins. Nonetheless, Tesla managed to hold its position against Chinese rival BYD, retaining its title as the world’s top electric vehicle seller.

Hotel Workers Strike in Pasadena

Labor disputes have caused workers at the Hilton Pasadena and Hyatt Place Pasadena hotels to strike at the crack of dawn on Sunday. The strike represents a significant moment for workers’ rights and emphasizes the ongoing challenges in the hospitality industry.

Innovative Use of Condensation and Disney’s Icon Enters Public Domain

In an innovative initiative, condensation from air conditioning units at airport jet bridges is now being used to brew beer, showcasing a creative approach to resource management. In cultural news, a significant event looms as Disney’s earliest version of its iconic character is set to enter the public domain on January 1, 2024. This development will likely ripple through the realms of copyright and cultural heritage, potentially transforming how such properties are viewed and utilized.



Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

