Business

New Year Brings New Regulations for Oklahoma’s Medical Marijuana Industry

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
New Year Brings New Regulations for Oklahoma’s Medical Marijuana Industry

In a turn of the new year, Oklahoma’s medical marijuana industry has been met with a fresh set of regulations. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) has implemented changes which include stringent requirements for employee credentials and drug processing protocols, catching some dispensary owners off guard.

Dispensary Owners Struggle with Rapid Regulatory Changes

Olly Hopkins, the owner of Medijuana Farm Dispensary, voiced her concerns about the rapid pace of these changes. The constant evolution in regulations creates a challenge for dispensary owners in staying compliant. Non-compliance, as Hopkins discovered, can lead to hefty fines, even in cases of administrative delays. Despite submitting her license renewal on time, Hopkins was fined for an expired license due to processing delays last year.

New Credential Requirements and Deadlines

The OMMA, under the mandate of Senate Bill 1704, now requires employees of licensed medical cannabis businesses to secure credentials before they can commence work in a dispensary. Existing employees have until the end of January to apply for these credentials. From February 1st, new employees must be credentialed before they can begin their duties.

Riding the Wave of Legal Change

These regulatory changes come in the wake of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics’ (OBN) widespread investigations. Since 2021, the OBN has conducted numerous investigations leading to arrests and the shutdown of thousands of illegal marijuana operations. The OMMA advises current employees to start the application process early, to accommodate background check processing times.

As for the other three new laws, the OMMA has not yet commented, but has pledged to keep the public informed through their website, social media channels, and newsletters. This marks a significant shift in the landscape of Oklahoma’s medical marijuana industry – a shift that will require both adaptability and vigilance from its key players.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

