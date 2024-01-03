New Wave of Business Incorporations Energizes Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin Counties

Various companies across different communities in Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties have been incorporated, contributing to the economic vitality of the region. The array of these new establishments demonstrates a diverse business landscape, ranging from food services and transportation to healthcare and construction.

Kismet Foods and Other Incorporations

In Agawam, Kismet Foods, Inc. has been incorporated to provide restaurant and food service, adding to the local culinary scene. Chicopee sees the establishment of Ly Express Transport Inc., specializing in the trucking transport of materials, and SM Improvement Inc., both contributing to the local economy.

Nonprofits in Easthampton and Greenfield

Easthampton’s Midwifery Exchange in Ghana Inc. is a newly formed nonprofit providing training and education to local midwives in Ghana, backed by U.S. embassy approval and Fulbright funding. Meanwhile, Greenfield’s new nonprofit, High School Hockey Parents Assoc. Inc., aims to support and fundraise for high-school hockey, nurturing local sports talent.

Holyoke, Ludlow, and Northampton Incorporations

In Holyoke, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Holyoke Inc. has been established with a mission centered around human values, citizenship, and community building. Ludlow’s Red Bridge Logistics Inc., a newly formed trucking company, boosts the transportation sector. Meanwhile, Maurali Inc. in Northampton provides much-needed anesthesia services.

Multiple Incorporations in Pittsfield

Pittsfield has seen a surge of incorporations, including Body Vision Medical Inc. for computer software, Eric Zahn Builders Leasing Co. for equipment leasing, The Garage Door Crew Inc. for garage door services, and New England Landscape Construction Inc. for landscaping, each bringing a unique service to the community.

Southwick, Springfield, Westfield, and Wilbraham Establishments

Southwick’s Echo Home Remodeling Inc. specializes in construction, while Springfield is home to G Ruiz Distributions Inc. for food-product distribution, Merlin Behavioral Solutions Inc. for healthcare solutions, and Wavy Swims Inc. for affordable swimsuits. In Westfield, Buildxd Inc. offers general carpentry services, and Wilbraham’s Antigone’s Aesthetics Inc. is a new aesthetics business.

These diverse incorporations reflect a vibrant and evolving business landscape across the counties, fostering economic growth and enhancing community services.