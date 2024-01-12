New Veterans Services Office Opens in Palm Bay City Hall Amid Expanded VA Benefits

A landmark federal law has ushered in a wave of change for veterans in Brevard County, Florida. The law, which significantly expands Veterans Affairs eligibility benefits, has seismically impacted the lives of the county’s approximately 70,000 veterans. In response to the surge in demand for veteran services, a new Veterans Services Office has been inaugurated inside the Palm Bay City Hall, offering a hopeful beacon for over 10,000 veterans residing in the Palm Bay area.

Rising Demand and the Response

The ripple effects of the new legislation are palpable. Veteran Services Manager, Dennis Vannorsdall, observes a pronounced increase in workload, with more veterans requiring assistance to file claims. The Veterans Services Office steps into this widening gap, providing a platform for veterans to access their expanded benefits and services.

Meeting the Veterans

Among the veteran community is Lori Schwartz, an Army veteran who has grappled with the daunting task of navigating VA and health paperwork since her husband’s demise. The new office, conveniently located within the city hall, offers veterans like Schwartz the opportunity to receive much-needed assistance.

Leadership and Operation

At the helm of the Veterans Services Office is Jeremy Van Cleave, a medically retired Air Force medic. He has already been interfacing with dozens of veterans and their spouses, offering guidance on how to maximize benefits. The center operates from Monday through Friday, encouraging appointments but also graciously welcoming walk-ins, a testament to their commitment to their cause.