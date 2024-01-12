en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

New Veterans Services Office Opens in Palm Bay City Hall Amid Expanded VA Benefits

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
New Veterans Services Office Opens in Palm Bay City Hall Amid Expanded VA Benefits

A landmark federal law has ushered in a wave of change for veterans in Brevard County, Florida. The law, which significantly expands Veterans Affairs eligibility benefits, has seismically impacted the lives of the county’s approximately 70,000 veterans. In response to the surge in demand for veteran services, a new Veterans Services Office has been inaugurated inside the Palm Bay City Hall, offering a hopeful beacon for over 10,000 veterans residing in the Palm Bay area.

Rising Demand and the Response

The ripple effects of the new legislation are palpable. Veteran Services Manager, Dennis Vannorsdall, observes a pronounced increase in workload, with more veterans requiring assistance to file claims. The Veterans Services Office steps into this widening gap, providing a platform for veterans to access their expanded benefits and services.

Meeting the Veterans

Among the veteran community is Lori Schwartz, an Army veteran who has grappled with the daunting task of navigating VA and health paperwork since her husband’s demise. The new office, conveniently located within the city hall, offers veterans like Schwartz the opportunity to receive much-needed assistance.

Leadership and Operation

At the helm of the Veterans Services Office is Jeremy Van Cleave, a medically retired Air Force medic. He has already been interfacing with dozens of veterans and their spouses, offering guidance on how to maximize benefits. The center operates from Monday through Friday, encouraging appointments but also graciously welcoming walk-ins, a testament to their commitment to their cause.

0
United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
1 min ago
75 Most Impactful Television Moments Unveiled by Television Academy Ahead of Emmy Awards
The Television Academy has unveiled its prestigious list of the 75 Most Impactful Television Moments in the run-up to the 75th edition of the Emmy Awards. A collaborative effort of television industry stalwarts and scholars who revisited eight decades of television history, this list is a testament to the indelible mark these moments have left
75 Most Impactful Television Moments Unveiled by Television Academy Ahead of Emmy Awards
BOEM Unveils Draft Environmental Assessment for Offshore Wind Energy Leases
2 mins ago
BOEM Unveils Draft Environmental Assessment for Offshore Wind Energy Leases
Illinois Tollway Introduces Efficient I-PASS Sticker System for Toll Collection
4 mins ago
Illinois Tollway Introduces Efficient I-PASS Sticker System for Toll Collection
Nikki Haley's Campaign Takes Legal Action Over Deceptive Attack Ad
2 mins ago
Nikki Haley's Campaign Takes Legal Action Over Deceptive Attack Ad
Vertical Bridge Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Promotions
2 mins ago
Vertical Bridge Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Promotions
Houthi Rebels Threaten Retaliation Amid Escalating Tensions in Middle East
2 mins ago
Houthi Rebels Threaten Retaliation Amid Escalating Tensions in Middle East
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan Grapples with Proposed Delay of General Elections Amid Security Concerns
59 seconds
Pakistan Grapples with Proposed Delay of General Elections Amid Security Concerns
Adam Copeland Brings Wrestling Intensity to Ares Role in 'Percy Jackson'
2 mins
Adam Copeland Brings Wrestling Intensity to Ares Role in 'Percy Jackson'
Nikki Haley's Campaign Takes Legal Action Over Deceptive Attack Ad
2 mins
Nikki Haley's Campaign Takes Legal Action Over Deceptive Attack Ad
Inside Switzerland's Healthcare System: A Blend of Quality Care and Innovation
2 mins
Inside Switzerland's Healthcare System: A Blend of Quality Care and Innovation
Confident Cobblers Ready for Wigan Athletic Rematch, Says Manager Jon Brady
4 mins
Confident Cobblers Ready for Wigan Athletic Rematch, Says Manager Jon Brady
Rahul Gandhi Urges IYC Workers to 'Fight Fearlessly', Launches 'Rozgaar Do, Nyay Do' Campaign
4 mins
Rahul Gandhi Urges IYC Workers to 'Fight Fearlessly', Launches 'Rozgaar Do, Nyay Do' Campaign
Patrick Bamford Seeks Goal-Scoring Advice from Gary Lineker: A Surprise Move with Spectacular Results
6 mins
Patrick Bamford Seeks Goal-Scoring Advice from Gary Lineker: A Surprise Move with Spectacular Results
Japanese Finance Minister Foresees Swift Resolution to Sri Lanka's Debt Restructuring
7 mins
Japanese Finance Minister Foresees Swift Resolution to Sri Lanka's Debt Restructuring
Archana Gautam: Navigating Health Challenges and Reality TV Space
9 mins
Archana Gautam: Navigating Health Challenges and Reality TV Space
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
4 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app