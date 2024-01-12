en English
Science & Technology

New Tyrannosaur Species, Older and Subtler than T-Rex, Discovered

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
New Tyrannosaur Species, Older and Subtler than T-Rex, Discovered

A breakthrough in paleontology, a new species of tyrannosaur, the Tyrannosaurus mcraensis, has been discovered. This species lived approximately seven million years before its more infamous cousin, the Tyrannosaurus rex. This landmark discovery was achieved after a meticulous reanalysis of a specimen unearthed four decades ago in New Mexico. The analysis revealed nuanced differences in the skull, jaw, and dentition compared to the T-Rex.

The Tyrannosaurus mcraensis: A Fresh Look at a Familiar Genus

The Tyrannosaurus mcraensis shared similar dimensions with its notorious cousin, the T-Rex, measuring about 40ft (12 meters) and weighing in at a colossal ten tons. However, it boasted a less protruding chin, a more slender mandible, and blunter, blade-like teeth, signifying a weaker bite. The T-Rex, on the other hand, was renowned for its powerful bite, with teeth evocative of railroad spikes, specialized for bone-crushing and piercing.

A New Branch in the Tyrannosaurid Family Tree

The newly discovered species isn’t a direct ancestor or descendant of the T-Rex. Instead, it represents a new branch in the tyrannosaurid genus, adding a fascinating layer of complexity to the dinosaur family tree. Dr. Nick Longrich, a co-author of the study from the University of Bath, emphasizes that while the differences between the two species might seem subtle to the untrained eye, they are characteristic of closely related species. These subtle differences are a testament to slow evolution, with mutations accumulating over millions of years.

Decoding the Tyrannosaurus mcraensis

The findings from this research, published in the esteemed journal Scientific Reports, offer valuable insights into the predatory habits and environmental adaptation of this new species. The unique features of the mcraensis—its slender jaw and blunter teeth—suggest that it had a different hunting and feeding strategy compared to the T-Rex, a point of interest for future research. This discovery has not only reshaped our understanding of the tyrannosaurid genus, but also rewrites the timeline of dinosaur existence in North America.

Science & Technology United States Wildlife
BNN Correspondents

