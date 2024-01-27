New Transparent Conducting Oxide Modulator Surpasses Expectations

In a significant stride forward for optical communication and computation systems, a new transparent conducting oxide (TCO) modulator, the ITiO gated metal oxide semiconductor (MOSCAP) silicon microring modulator (Si MRM), has exceeded expectations by demonstrating high-speed electro-optic (E-O) modulation surpassing 25 Gb/s. This achievement marks a milestone in the development of TCO modulators.

Optimized Design

The structure of the device has been meticulously optimized to boost the RC bandwidth. Furthermore, a high mobility TCO was proposed to achieve even higher bandwidths and operate at lower driving voltages. The Si rib waveguide and doping profile of the device were designed with precision to reduce resistance while preserving high optical quality.

Efficient Modulation

The modulation region of the device encompasses a thin HfO insulator and an ITiO layer. This layer, coupled with a well-considered doping design, permits a high Q factor and efficient E-O modulation. The simulated carrier density distribution and optical mode profiles shed light on the device's operation. Transmission spectra simulations further suggest effective modulation at low voltages.

Fabrication and Performance

The Si microring resonator was fabricated using Intel's silicon-on-insulator (SOI) photonics process and was completed at Oregon State University. The device operates in the O band, and critical coupling was employed to accomplish sub-volt modulation. The ITiO gated MOSCAP Si MRM displayed a Q factor of approximately 4600 at 0 V and an E-O efficiency of 117 pm/V. The estimated modulation energy consumption is a mere 53 fJ/bit.

Implications

Optical eye diagrams indicate that the device can support data rates exceeding 25 Gb/s, with the possibility of higher rates achievable through signal pre-emphasis. While the device's bandwidth is limited, it represents a giant leap forward in the sphere of energy-efficient optical communication and computation systems.