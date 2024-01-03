New Tax Laws in Tyler, Texas: Anticipating Challenges and Need for Professional Guidance

As the 2024 tax season looms in Tyler, Texas, tax professionals brace themselves for a surge in queries and confusion stemming from new tax laws. Ashley Lewis, a veteran tax professional and co-founder of AshRoq Financial, has witnessed an upward trend in the usage of peer-to-peer payment apps like Cash App, a trend that may prove to harbor tax complications.

New IRS Regulation Spells Trouble for App Users

A recent regulation issued by the IRS stipulates that any amount exceeding $600 received through these apps, lacking a clear non-taxable designation such as ‘Reimbursement’ or ‘Happy Birthday’, will be deemed taxable income. Kenesha Minnick from Liberty Tax is of the opinion that this regulation will catch many users off-guard, especially when they receive a 1099K form by the end of January.

Unveiling Other Tax Changes

Apart from the new IRS regulation, tax professionals are also acquainting themselves with other shifts in the tax landscape. An inflation-based increase in the standard deduction is one such change that is set to make people’s money go further. Another adjustment is the expansion of tax brackets, a move that could impact refunds, even in the face of pay raises.

Call for Professional Help Amidst Tax Changes

Given these considerable alterations in the tax sphere, both Lewis and Minnick are emphasizing the necessity of professional assistance this tax season. From reporting income from illegal activities and stolen property – a practice dating back to a Supreme Court decision in 1927 that led to the prosecution of mobster Al Capone in 1931 for tax evasion – to navigating the ramifications of the new tax laws, tax professionals are indispensable in ensuring compliance and averting potential pitfalls.