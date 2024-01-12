en English
Business

New Target Store Set to Transform Retail Scene in Indian Land, SC

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:52 pm EST
A new Target store, part of the burgeoning CrossRidge Center development, is scheduled to open its doors in Indian Land, South Carolina. In a move that is poised to significantly enrich the local retail scene, the store is strategically positioned near the recently opened Costco and other significant establishments such as the Indian Land YMCA and Transformation Church.

Target: The Crown Jewel of CrossRidge

Claiming a whopping 147,000 square feet, the new Target store will serve as the main retail anchor in the expansive CrossRidge Center. Located conveniently at the junction of U.S. 521 and Doby’s Bridge Road, the store is expected to draw in a significant number of shoppers from the surrounding areas.

With nearly 103,554 residents within a five-mile radius and approximately 34,091 vehicles passing by on U.S. 521 daily, the new Target store is primed for success.

CrossRidge Center: A Powerhouse of Retail, Dining, and Entertainment

The CrossRidge Center, which spans over 270,000 square feet, is more than just a shopping center. As a four-phase development, the site plans to house a variety of commercial spaces, including additional retail and restaurant offerings, solidifying its position as a pivotal dining, shopping, and entertainment hub in the region.

Alongside the Target store, the site will also feature out-parcel retail spots, a spacious parking lot, and plans for a co-working company and an amphitheater, enhancing the overall customer experience.

Path to Completion

Despite the initial phase of CrossRidge Center launching in the third quarter of 2024, the full completion of the center, including the new Target store, is slated for a later date, with an estimated completion by October 2025. The store, one of the 33 planned Target stores, will join the nearly 2,000 locations that Target operates nationwide.

The new Target store will not only offer larger aisles and an optimized layout but also focus on sustainability-minded improvements, showcasing the best that Target has to offer to its guests.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

